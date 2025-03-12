Meet former ‘guacamole guy’ set for his PLAYERS debut

Then there was Roy, pushing a guacamole cart and hoping to just get a crack at the Korn Ferry Tour (which he eventually did in 2019), let alone the PGA TOUR. Roy was buoyed by his family’s belief: His dad Jim is a former TOUR pro and longtime teaching pro in the Syracuse, New York, area, and his brother Kyle (two years older) is a longtime golf buddy and adversary dating to their youth. The entire Roy clan was on the scene for Roy’s #TOURBound celebration at the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season finale in Omaha, Nebraska – and they were the last ones that lingered into the evening hours, reminiscing on the day and the journey.