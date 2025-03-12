Traits that Scottie Scheffler’s peers admire explain success at THE PLAYERS Championship

But when his peers discuss the attributes of Scheffler that they most admire and aspire to, his unprecedented success at THE PLAYERS becomes easier to explain. The data shows that he is the best all-around ballstriker on the planet, and the anecdotal evidence testifies to the wide variety of shots at his disposal. Throw in an elite short game, and it is apparent that Scheffler possesses an enviable skill set, one that is nearly impossible to attain. But there are intangibles that are crucial to his success that also feel within reach for his competition.