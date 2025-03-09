Keegan Bradley sets Bay Hill Club & Lodge front-nine scoring record with 29 in Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard final round
Upcoming U.S. Ryder Cup captain posts final-round 64 for strong finish
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
Keegan Bradley made brawny Bay Hill Club & Lodge’s front nine look gentle in Sunday’s final round at the Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, doing so in historic fashion.
Bradley turned in 7-under 29 Sunday at Arnold Palmer’s Bay Hill, the lowest nine-hole total on Bay Hill’s front nine in competition. He didn't pace the same after the turn, but he carded a final-round, 8-under 64 for a high finish in the Signature Event, as the upcoming U.S. Team Ryder Cup captain continued to display strong form inside the ropes.
Bradley finished the week at 7-under total, and he stood three back of leader Collin Morikawa (10-under) as Morikawa began the final nine Sunday.
"This was really something that I'll remember forever," Bradley said afterward. "I think this is the toughest course we play all year, and to do it on Sunday under these conditions feels good. I can take this with me the rest of the year.
"I was walking off 9 trying to figure out what I, if I did shoot 29, and I was pretty sure I did, but it was exciting. I hit a terrible drive on 9 and, like, terrible. And it rolled up and I had 102 yards straight looking at the flag. Like, sometimes you get good breaks and that's what happens."
It marked Bradley's fourth top-15 finish in six starts this season, after he solved Bay Hill's front nine in a way that no TOUR pro had previously achieved. High winds were originally in the Orlando forecast Sunday but never materialized, making the demanding Bay Hill track relatively gettable, and Bradley made the most of it.
After two opening pars, Bradley drained a 7-foot birdie at the par-4 third hole and added an 11-foot birdie at the par-5 fourth. He made par at the fifth before a hole-out eagle from 73 yards at the par-5 sixth, indicating something special might be in store.
Keegan Bradley holes out from 73 yards to make eagle at Arnold Palmer Invitational
Bradley didn’t slow down, nearly acing the par-3 seventh from 184 yards before converting a 2-foot birdie. He added birdies from inside 5 feet on the par-4 eighth and ninth holes, a virtuoso display of ball-striking.
Bradley entered the final round at 1-over total, well outside realistic contention at Bay Hill after losing ground with a third-round 76. He made up Saturday’s dropped shots — and then some — on his first nine Sunday.
He stayed hot with a 9-foot birdie at the par-4 10th hole, and he rebounded from his first bogey of the day at the gnarly par-3 14th with an up-and-down birdie at the short par-5 16th. He closed with two-putt pars from inside 20 feet on Nos. 17 and 18. He knew it was likely short of the winner's circle, but he heads to THE PLAYERS Championship knowing his game is nearing peak form.
"I had three doubles yesterday. Other than those three holes ... I could have won this tournament," Bradley said. "No matter what happens the rest of the day, this will go a long way in my year."