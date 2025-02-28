Dale Whitnell makes two aces in same round at DP World Tour’s Investec South African Open Championship
Dale Whitnell of England made two holes-in-one Friday at the Investec South African Open Championship. (Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)
Written by Paul Hodowanic
Most golfers spend their whole lives hoping to make one hole-in-one.
Englishman Dale Whitnell made two holes-in-one in the same round at the DP World Tour’s Investec South African Open Championship.
Whitnell aced the par-3 second hole during his second round at Durban Country Club, part of a 5-under stretch on his first three holes (he birdied the first hole and eagled the third hole). He made the turn in 6-under 30, then made another ace on the par-3 12th hole.
“Birdied the first then hit a flush 7-iron at the second. Didn’t realize it went in until, down at the bottom (the fans) cheered,” Whitnell said after the round.
“Then hit hybrid-hybrid into the par-5 and made eagle there. So I was 5-under through three, never done that before, then managed to get another hole in one on the 12. It was bizarre.”
The feat has happened twice in PGA TOUR history since 1983. Yusaku Miyazato aced Nos. 7 and 12 in the second round of the 2006 Barracuda Championship. Brian Harman made a pair of aces at the 2015 FedEx St. Jude Championship at the third and 14th holes of his final round.
Whitnell shot even-par in the tournament's first round and was at risk of missing the cut. But the two aces on Friday helped Whitnell shoot a blistering 9-under 63 in the second round and move inside the top 10 of the leaderboard.
“I knew I needed to go out and play well and got off to a hot start,” Whitnell said. “... These are my first holes in one (in tournament play) and to have two in one day is pretty special.”