Gary Woodland named recipient of PGA TOUR Courage Award

Woodland returned to competition in January 2024 at the Sony Open in Hawaii. He recorded three top-25s in 26 starts during the 2024 PGA TOUR season, highlighted by a T9 at the Shriners Children’s Open, his first top-10 since his initial diagnosis. Woodland continues to manage physical, emotional and mental symptoms as he strives to return to top form. Currently No. 73 in the FedExCup, he is on his final season of eligibility from his 2019 U.S. Open victory and will need to win or finish top 100 in the final FedExCup Fall standings to secure full status for the 2026 PGA TOUR Season.