Jeff Babineau honored with Tim Rosaforte Distinguished Journalist Award

Babineau’s extensive career began in 1986 with the Orlando Sentinel, where he covered golf, NFL, NHL and college sports in a market synonymous with one of the all-time greats of the game, Arnold Palmer. In 1998, he moved to Orlando-based Golfweek as a senior writer and deputy editor before being named editor in 2008. “Babs,” as he was known to players, colleagues and PGA TOUR staff, served in that capacity until 2014 before returning to his true passion, writing about golf. He left Golfweek in 2017 to pursue freelance opportunities, bringing his incredible gift of storytelling to a number of outlets, including PGATOUR.com.