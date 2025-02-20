Chase Johnson wins Cisco APGA Black History Month Classic
5 Min Read
Written by Staff
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Chase Johnson carded a 2-under-par 68 under cold and challenging conditions Wednesday in the final round of the Cisco APGA Black History Month Classic, rolling to a one-stroke victory in the second tournament of the 2025 Advocates Professional Golf Association (APGA) Tour season.
Johnson shot 67-68 (5-under overall) in the 36-hole tournament to edge Marcus Byrd by one stroke at TPC Sawgrass Dye’s Valley Course. Johnson came out on top of the 54-player field in the $25,000 tournament played Tuesday and Wednesday, taking home the $7,500 winner’s check.
Johnson, a West Palm Beach resident and Barberton, Ohio, native, held the first-round lead, and when he opened his second round with birdies on three of the first seven holes, it looked like he might run away with the tournament. Bogeys on Nos. 8, 10 and 12, however, brought him back to earth a bit. Johnson made birdie on Nos. 13 and 16 to re-claim the lead, and his par on No. 18, where Byrd made bogey, clinched medalist honors for Johnson.
Johnson won three times on the APGA Tour in the 2024 season and finished tied for second in a playoff at the season-opening 2025 APGA Farmers Insurance Invitational at Torrey Pines.
"It feels great,” said Johnson, the 2024 Cisco Cup season champion and Jeff Dailey Player of the Year on the APGA Tour. “It’s a little bit of revenge after the first event of the season, and it’s nice to bounce back in the next event and get a win. Also, I think this is my first event in February, which is really cool, especially with it being the Black History Month Classic. I’m looking forward to building off this one.”
Johnson, 29, has played in eight PGA TOUR events since 2021, making three cuts among those eight events.
Chase Johnson on how Tiger Woods has shaped his golf career
“I started a swing change with my coach nine days ago, and really only started being able to work on it two days ago, so going into today, I really just wanted to keep it in play off the tee," Johnson said. "I knew my short game would be able to keep me in it, especially coming down the stretch.”
Johnson said there were a handful of shots that he considered critical in his one-stroke victory.
“On No. 1, I hit a really nice sling-hook 4-iron going for the green in two from about 235 yards out of the rough and got it up and down (for birdie)," he said. "On No. 2 (a par 3), I had pulled my tee shot about 30 yards left behind the bunker. I was short-sided and made a phenomenal up and down for par on that one. On No. 4, I made a nice little 15-footer for birdie to take the lead. And on the next hole, I made a 24-footer for par to stay even with Marcus. I birdied 16, and then on 18 had a phenomenal shot from 159 into the wind that I hit to about 10 feet for an easy two putt.”
Johnson credited the APGA Tour for putting players like himself, as well as the rest of the field, in position to test their games in the most challenging conditions and prepare themselves for what is hopefully ahead.
“This is a perfect example of how the APGA Tour does their best to prepare us for the next level," Johnson said. "This is the site for the Final Stage of Q-School, where you need to know how to maneuver yourself around this golf course in order to earn your tour card. So being able to play this course under very similar conditions as they normally play it at that time of year, and being able to have the confidence to score and win, making the shots I need to make coming down the stretch today, hopefully I can be back here in December and be in position to earn a PGA TOUR card or a Korn Ferry Tour card. I’ll be able to build off this experience.”
What's in Chase Johnson’s golf bag?
In addition to the exciting tournament action, Monday’s pro-am event and a special awards ceremony highlighted the APGA’s commitment to fostering diversity in golf. Four honorees were celebrated for their game-changing contributions to the sport.
Chuck Robbins, chair and CEO of Cisco, was honored with the APGA Ken Bentley Leadership Award for continued support and commitment to the APGA and driving meaningful change in the game of golf.
Damon Hack, a popular on-air host and reporter for Golf Channel and NBC since 2012, was presented the APGA Media Award in recognition of Hack’s dedication to amplifying diverse voices and telling stories that inspire progress and inclusion. Hack has broadcasted the APGA Tour Farmers Insurance Invitational for the last three years and has interviewed multiple APGA Tour players on Golf Today.
PGA TOUR veteran Joseph Bramlett, who played two seasons on the APGA Tour, was honored with the APGA Game Changer Award. The Game Changer Award recognizes individuals who have broken barriers in golf and paved the way for future generations through their achievements, perseverance and impact on the sport. Bramlett was honored for his trailblazing career as one of the few African American golfers to earn a PGA TOUR card through Q-School. His journey exemplifies dedication and excellence – inspiring young, diverse golfers to pursue their dreams and creating lasting change in the game.
APGA Tour Board Members Alfred Multari and John Harris were presented with the inaugural Chairman’s Award. The APGA Chairman’s Award is given to a board member or long-term team employee in recognition of exceptional performance, community service and leadership. Multari currently serves as secretary, and Harris oversees finance for the APGA.
As part of the celebration, it was announced that each award winner will have a $2,500 scholarship created in their name, awarded to select youth participants in the APGA Foundation’s clinics with the goal of furthering opportunities for the next generation of golfers.