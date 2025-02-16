Scottie Scheffler makes Sunday charge at The Genesis Invitational in pairing with Rory McIlroy, takes solo third

McIlroy’s final stretch Sunday was mostly ceremonial, while his playing partner hung on the precipice of contention despite a series of left misses and angsty expressions. The fact that Scheffler even had a chance down the stretch, though, was a product of his resilience. The Texan stood just one off the pace into Saturday’s third round at Torrey Pines, having carded a second-round 67 despite hitting just five of 14 fairways. It was a testament to Scheffler’s ability to thrive in various situations; even though his tee-to-green game ranks favorably in modern TOUR history, his innate creativity means that he can craft a score even when fighting his full swing. Things evened out for Scheffler in a third-round 76, derailed by bogeys on each of the front-nine par 5s and a double-bogey 6 at No. 15, which meant he needed a magical Sunday for a chance.