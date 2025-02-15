Cisco APGA Black History Month Classic set to tee off at TPC Sawgrass
1 Min Read
APGA season kicks off with first full-field event of 2025
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The Cisco APGA Black History Month Classic returns to TPC Sawgrass Dye’s Valley Course as a field of the top players on the Advocates Professional Golf Association (APGA) Tour take on one of Florida’s most challenging courses. The 36-hole battle for a $25,000 purse takes place from Tuesday, Feb. 18 through Wednesday, Feb 19.
A field of 54 players, including many of the top players on the APGA Tour, will compete in the Cisco APGA Black History Month Classic.
Notable players include
- ·Xavier Bighaus
- Colorado Christian University senior and the only amateur in the field
- Played in last week’s Collegiate Showcase at The Genesis Invitational as the Pathway Player, awarded annually to a collegiate golfer with a minority background who excels on the golf course and academically
- Marcus Byrd
- Seven PGA TOUR starts
- Six-time APGA Tour winner
- Jarred Garcia
- Jacksonville, Florida, native
- Two second-place finishes on APGA Tour last season
- Chase Johnson
- Two-time APGA Player of the Year (2023, 2024)
- Lives in West Palm Beach, Florida
- Three-time winner on APGA Tour in 2024
- Kamaiu Johnson
- Oviedo, Florida, resident with five PGA TOUR starts
- Will Lowery
- Golf media personality
- Willie Mack III
- Orlando resident and 15-time APGA Tourwinner with 10 PGA TOUR starts, including the 2024 U.S. Open
- Gregory Odom, Jr.
- 2024 Mastercard APGA Tour Championship winner
- Jaime Lopez Rivarola
- Defending Cisco APGA Black History Month Classic champion
- Troy Taylor III
- Overall champion of the Farmers Insurance Fall Series in November
- Six top-10 finishes in nine starts last season, including his first professional win
- Wyatt Worthington II
- Five PGA TOUR starts, including two appearances in the PGA Championship
Additional Florida-based players include: Daniel Augustus (Pembroke), Logan Batiste (Jacksonville), Jeffrey Cunningham (West Palm Beach), John Baptiste Hakizimana (Hobe Sound), Gabriel Lench (Lake Mary), Mahindra Lutchman (Orlando), Cameron Riley (ChampionsGate), Joey Stills (Davenport), Troy Stribling (Jupiter), Trey Valentine (Delray Beach).