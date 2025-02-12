Hideki Matsuyama eyes repeat win at The Genesis Invitational

In order to achieve his goal, Matsuyama will need to overcome a different test and a stellar field, with the third Signature Event of the season being played at Torrey Pines Golf Course South Course in San Diego this week due to the tragic wildfires which hit Los Angeles last month. While he did not get his photo with Woods, who had to withdraw from the second round last year due to flu-like symptoms, Matsuyama said he met the golf legend at the Masters two months later.