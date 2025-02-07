Emiliano Grillo makes slam-dunk ace at WM Phoenix Open’s par-3 16th

This marked the 12th ace at the par-3 16th hole in tournament history, and the first since 2022 when Sam Ryder and Carlos Ortiz both carded holes-in-one. Aces at the stadium 16th have been the stuff of legend in TOUR annals, highlighted by Tiger Woods’ 1997 hole-in-one that shook the TPC Scottsdale turf to its core, as longtime tournament patrons remember to this day. Prior to Grillo’s ace, 1,054 tee shots had been struck at the stadium 16th since the last hole-in-one.