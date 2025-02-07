Emiliano Grillo makes slam-dunk ace at WM Phoenix Open’s par-3 16th
2 Min Read
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – It’s one thing to make an ace at TPC Scottsdale’s stadium par-3 16th hole during the WM Phoenix Open, long known as one of professional golf’s most raucous settings. It’s another to dunk it.
Argentina’s Emiliano Grillo met the moment on a sun-kissed Friday at TPC Scottsdale, one he’ll never forget.
Grillo electrified the Arizona fans with a 155-yard shot that landed directly in the cup, moving him to 3-under through seven holes of the second round and 3-under overall. The ball spun around the cup a few times before dropping, a dizzying sight upon replay.
Grillo threw up his hands with glee as the ball dropped, then ran around the tee box to celebrate with his caddie and playing partners Rafael Campos and Seamus Power.
Emiliano Grillo slam dunks hole-in-one on No. 16 at WM Phoenix Open
This marked the 12th ace at the par-3 16th hole in tournament history, and the first since 2022 when Sam Ryder and Carlos Ortiz both carded holes-in-one. Aces at the stadium 16th have been the stuff of legend in TOUR annals, highlighted by Tiger Woods’ 1997 hole-in-one that shook the TPC Scottsdale turf to its core, as longtime tournament patrons remember to this day. Prior to Grillo’s ace, 1,054 tee shots had been struck at the stadium 16th since the last hole-in-one.
“It was perfect. Perfect number, just a full shot, pitching wedge,” Grillo told Golf Channel while approaching the green. “It was a little bit of a delayed reaction because we don’t see it really well from (155 yards). Just the crowd went nuts, so, so did I.
“Obviously you dream of this. I’ve been playing here 10 years ... and every time you’re standing there, you get a thought of like, ‘What if this one goes in?’ It was just perfect.”
Grillo’s ace came at an opportune time. He arrived at the stadium at 1-under for the tournament; one stroke off the projected cut line of 2-under. The ace moved him one inside the projected cut line with 11 holes to play in the second round. The top 65 and ties after the second round will advance to the final two rounds.
Grillo, a two-time TOUR winner, has yet to record a FedExCup point in three starts this season. Perhaps the stadium ace will spark big things ahead.