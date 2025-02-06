4H AGO
Update from PGA TOUR regarding future of men's professional golf
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Commissioner Jay Monahan and Player Director Adam Scott met with President Donald Trump on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2025.
“We know golf fans are eagerly anticipating a resolution to negotiations with the Public Investment Fund and want to thank President Trump for his interest and long-time support of the game of golf. We asked the President to get involved for the good of the game, the good of the country, and for all the countries involved. We are grateful that his leadership has brought us closer to a final deal, paving the way for reunification of men’s professional golf.”
– Statement from Commissioner Jay Monahan, Player Director Tiger Woods and Player Director Adam Scott