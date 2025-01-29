Jordan Spieth to test surgically repaired wrist at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
First start of ’25; rehabbed in same medical building as Scottie Scheffler
Written by Cameron Morfit @CMorfitPGATOUR
Jordan Spieth met with the media at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and said he’s not sure what to expect as he makes his first start of the season.
The 13-time PGA TOUR winner underwent left wrist surgery in late August.
“It feels good,” Spieth said from Pebble Beach, where he won the 2017 event. “I did it the Wednesday after (the FedEx St. Jude Championship in) Memphis, so it's been quite a while now. I was planning on making a start before this and I just hadn't gotten enough on-course reps in, and I was just kind of up in the air.”
Spieth first injured his wrist while playing with his son Sammy in May 2023, and tried rest and recovery in lieu of surgery, but it never healed. He re-aggravated it in the fall of ’23 and was diagnosed with ulnar nerve damage. He played on.
He nearly withdrew during the first round of last year’s RBC Heritage after a tendon in his wrist “popped out” while hitting a greenside bunker shot. He told PGATOUR.COM, “I thought I was done for the week,” but he was able to finish. He carded just three top-10s, a career-low, and missed eight cuts, a career-high, with his season ending at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
“I’ve got to have it operated on ASAP,” he said after failing to qualify for the (top 50) BMW Championship to get into all of this season’s Signature Events.
Jordan Spieth on goals after wrist injury
The surgery was successful, and he took a deliberate approach to the rehab. He didn’t start putting until he was cleared by his doctor, and when he began hitting balls, they were Nerf balls. He consulted with athletes from other sports.
“I got a couple great pieces of advice … and one of them was that no one's ever come back too late from a surgery,” Spieth said. “I kind of took that to heart. As much as I wanted to just start getting out there, I'm glad that I've waited till here. Yeah, things feel really good. I'm very pleased with how everything's gone.
“I wake up, it's a little tight still after putting it to use a lot the last couple weeks to try to get ready,” he continued, “but it's nothing that can do any damage anymore. I just loosen it up and it feels really good.”
By having the surgery during his off-season, Spieth said, he didn’t miss more than perhaps one or two tournaments he would have played. And having so much time off, he added, allowed him to go back and address some inefficiencies in his swing, a process he likened to working with wet cement.
He and Scottie Scheffler were playing golf last week when they realized that while they had different surgeons – Scheffler cut himself while making Christmas dinner – they did physical therapy in the same medical building in Dallas.
“We didn't know we were there at the same time that morning,” Spieth said.
Now the two FedExCup champions get to test the results of all that work, and Spieth begins the process of working his way back into the game’s elite.
