Friends, foes Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry endure harsh conditions to match 65s at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Written by Sean Martin @PGATOURSMartin
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Taking a look at the dark skies and the precipitation flying parallel to the ground, and then glancing at Saturday’s leaderboard, it would be easy to assume that the success of the two Irishmen contending at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was a result of their shared upbringing in a locale known for its harsh conditions.
Rory McIlroy (Northern Ireland) and Shane Lowry (Ireland) are quick to downplay the impact their Irish roots are having this week, though.
“I live in Florida for a reason,” Lowry said after shooting a 65 that matched McIlroy for the day’s best score. “It was like this in Ireland when I was home at Christmas and my golf clubs sat in my hall. I didn't play golf. When the weather is like that, I don't play golf anymore.”
Lowry had to play in it Saturday, however. Regardless of the reason, he and McIlroy thrived in the cold, wind and rain that is one of this tournament’s traditions.
They will start Sunday one stroke behind their Ryder Cup teammate, Sepp Straka, who is 16-under. Five events into the season, Straka is trying to become the TOUR’s first two-time winner after winning two weeks ago at The American Express.
McIlroy and Lowry both had the low round of the day by two strokes. McIlroy was bogey-free, a point of emphasis in 2025 as he tries to emulate the success of Scottie Scheffler, who is coming off a nine-win year.
“One thing I’m trying to get better at is trying to play more bogey free-rounds,” McIlroy said. “I think just playing a little smarter, playing the right shot at the right time, not hitting destructive shots. It feels a little more boring at times, but it’s definitely more effective.”
That’s why McIlroy was proudest of his performance on Nos. 6-10 on Saturday. That is Pebble Beach’s famous seaside stretch. That portion of the course offers the best views, but also is most exposed to the elements. McIlroy turned to caddie Harry Diamond on the sixth hole and said, “Let’s try to chip it around for the rest of the day.”
Those controlled approach shots, with a lower trajectory and less spin, were once not part of McIlroy’s arsenal, but he has spent the past several years becoming a more well-rounded player. He displayed it on Pebble Beach’s most difficult holes, where a series of par saves allowed him to gain ground on the field.
McIlroy made par on the sixth hole after a wayward tee shot, then got up-and-down from long and left of the seventh green, where a stiff wind required him to hit 9-iron from just 103 yards. McIlroy used the same club from 172 yards on the next hole for perhaps his best shot of the day, a 9-iron to 9 feet that resulted in one of just 11 birdies on the eighth hole Saturday.
Pebble Beach’s ninth hole was the most difficult of the day, playing nearly a half-stroke over par, but McIlroy got up-and-down for par. He caught a break on the 10th, drawing a good lie after his approach sailed into the hazard, and took advantage by saving par once again. He birdied three of his final four holes to shoot 65.
“It was a really good poor-weather performance,” he said. “As long as you managed it and sort of really controlled the flight of your golf ball, which I did well today, I still felt with how receptive the greens were, I still felt there was a score out there.”
Though the wind and cold limited how far the ball flew, Pebble Beach still played under par. The field averaged 71.6 strokes thanks to conditions suited for the pro-am that takes part during the tournament’s first two days and greens that were slowed in anticipation of Saturday’s weather.
Still, McIlroy’s performance testified to his continually expanding arsenal of shots. He acknowledged, however, that Lowry is the better poor-weather player. That was most vividly illustrated in Lowry’s six-shot victory at the 2019 Open Championship at Royal Portrush.
“I think my game is well equipped to handle these conditions. I go out there (with) no fear and I know I just need to batten down the hatches and make pars when I can,” said Lowry.
Sunday will offer the two friends, who partnered last year to win the TOUR’s lone team event, the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, the rare opportunity to compete for a title. Though they’ve known each other since junior golf, when both were members of the Irish national team, the younger McIlroy was the more advanced player.
They did take turns beating each other by a shot in the BMW PGA Championship, with McIlroy coming out on top in 2014 and Lowry returning the favor eight years later, but such showdowns have been rare during their decades of friendship.
“We both have a job to do tomorrow,” Lowry said. “I'm sure at times we'll have good fun, but when it gets down to the business end of things, I'm sure we'll all be all business.”
