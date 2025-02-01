Friends, foes Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry endure harsh conditions to match 65s at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

McIlroy made par on the sixth hole after a wayward tee shot, then got up-and-down from long and left of the seventh green, where a stiff wind required him to hit 9-iron from just 103 yards. McIlroy used the same club from 172 yards on the next hole for perhaps his best shot of the day, a 9-iron to 9 feet that resulted in one of just 11 birdies on the eighth hole Saturday.