Rory McIlroy’s driver reigns at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Written by Sean Martin @PGATOURSMartin
PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. – Rory McIlroy spoke often this week about his desire to play more conservatively and limit his bogeys. It was a change inspired by the success of Scottie Scheffler, who McIlroy said plays more bogey-free rounds than any player McIlroy has seen.
He was successful in that pursuit in his victory at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. He was bogey-free in both the first and third rounds, and he made just one bogey Sunday. Limiting the mistakes helped him to a two-shot victory.
But McIlroy also proved that his greatest asset, his driver, still reigns supreme. He led the field in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee (+5.97) and Driving Distance (336.7 yards). His average Driving Distance was 17 yards longer than the next-longest player, Gary Woodland, who averaged 319.7 yards off the tee on the two measured holes per round.
McIlroy has ranked in the top six in Strokes Gained: Off-the-Tee in all 13 of his PGA TOUR seasons. He was fourth last season, gaining +0.73 strokes per round with his play from the tee.
McIlroy’s power advantage was most starkly illustrated on the 14th hole Sunday, where he hit a 339-yard drive and had just 7-iron into the green. He hit that 221-yard approach to 27 feet and made the eagle putt to pull three ahead with four holes remaining.
“Fourteen was obviously the huge difference, making eagle there,” McIlroy said. “I hit two great shots to put myself in that position. Took advantage of my length … which I haven't done the previous couple of days. I've hit good drives up there and wasn't able to take advantage, and today I was.”
“When I was making birdies, he was throwing birdies back,” added runner-up Shane Lowry. “Then he made eagle on 14 and that was pretty much it.”
It was one of just two eagles on the 14th hole on Sunday. There were only four eagles on 14 this week. McIlroy made one of them, and it was enough for him to cruise to victory.
