Irish eyes smile upon Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry in Zurich Classic of New Orleans triumph

What now, though? It was a big week and a big win for some of the TOUR’s most affable players. For Lowry, he’s earned his way into the rest of the Signature Events on the 2024 schedule, and it’s “freed him up,” he said. For McIlroy, he had exited big events like THE PLAYERS and the Masters with a few more questions about his game and its overall direction. This week, though, McIlroy reflected on why he and Lowry, all those years ago back home, started playing golf – because it was fun.