Jim Furyk named U.S. Ryder Cup vice captain
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Jim Furyk has been named a U.S. Ryder Cup vice captain for the matches at New York’s Bethpage Black, set for Sept. 26-28.
Furyk joins previously announced U.S. Team Vice Captains Webb Simpson, Brandt Snedeker and Kevin Kisner. The appointment of Furyk, a 17-time PGA TOUR winner, was announced Wednesday.
Furyk captained the U.S. Team to victory at last fall’s Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal. He also captained the U.S. Team at the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National, won by Europe, and previously served as a Ryder Cup vice captain in 2016 and 2021.
"Having Jim as a member of our leadership team is a huge advantage for us moving forward," Bradley said Wednesday in a PGA of America release. "I had the privilege of playing for him in last year's Presidents Cup, and his exceptional leadership, unwavering demeanor and wealth of experience made a huge impression on all of us. He knows what it takes to succeed in Ryder Cups, and I cannot wait to work alongside him as we prepare for Bethpage Black."
Furyk, 54, represented the U.S. in nine consecutive Ryder Cups (1997, ‘99, '02, ‘04, ‘06, ‘08, ‘10, ‘12, 14). His nine appearances as a player rank second all-time in U.S. Ryder Cup team history, while his 34 career matches are tied for third.
“I am truly honored to be chosen as one of Keegan’s vice captains for the 2025 Ryder Cup,” Furyk said in the release. “There is nothing in our game quite like the experience of representing the U.S. in the Ryder Cup. I’m excited to work closely with Keegan, who brings incredible passion and leadership, as well as Webb, Brandt and Kevin to help our team re-claim the Cup this September.”
The West Chester, Pennsylvania, native has collected 29 career professional victories, including 17 wins on the PGA TOUR and the 2003 U.S. Open at Olympia Fields. He’s also a three-time winner on PGA TOUR Champions and hosts the circuit’s annual Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS event in his adopted hometown of Jacksonville, Florida.