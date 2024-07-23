Keegan Bradley tabs Webb Simpson as 2025 Ryder Cup vice captain
Written by Kevin Prise @PGATOURKevin
Keegan Bradley has made his first major decision as the U.S. Team’s 2025 Ryder Cup captain.
Bradley has selected Webb Simpson as his first vice captain for the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black, it was announced Tuesday. Simpson, a three-time Ryder Cup participant as a competitor, will assume vice captaincy for the first time at one of New York’s premier public golf venues.
Simpson has competed for the U.S. Team at the 2012, 2014 and 2018 Ryder Cup, compiling a 4-4-1 overall record. He’s also a three-time Presidents Cup participant (2011, 2013, 2019), with a 6-6-2 record. Simpson, 38, is a seven-time PGA TOUR winner, including the 2013 U.S. Open and 2018 PLAYERS Championship, and has established himself in recent years as a popular mentor for younger pros.
“Webb is someone who I have long admired and respected as a competitor and friend,” Bradley said in a release. “He possesses a wealth of team golf experience and knows what it takes to win. Webb will be a valuable member of our leadership team and a trusted resource for me as we prepare for Bethpage Black next September.”
Luke Donald will captain the European Team at Bethpage Black, looking to retain the Ryder Cup after last fall’s European victory at Marco Simone in Italy. Donald has named Edoardo Molinari as his first vice captain, marking a return appointment from 2023.
Additional vice captains for both teams will be announced at a later date.
“I am honored to be chosen by Keegan to serve as a vice captain in 2025,” Simpson said in a release. “Competing in three Ryder Cups will forever be among my career highlights. I have no doubt that Keegan will be a fantastic captain and a tremendous leader, and could not be more excited to get to work as we seek to reclaim the Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black.”
Kevin Prise is an associate editor for the PGA TOUR. He is on a lifelong quest to break 80 on a course that exceeds 6,000 yards and to see the Buffalo Bills win a Super Bowl. Follow Kevin Prise on Twitter.