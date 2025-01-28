Tiger Woods emphasizes importance of keeping The Genesis Invitational in Southern California, will raise more money
2 Min Read
(Megan Briggs/TGL via Getty Images)
Written by Paul Hodowanic @PaulHodowanic
Tiger Woods has commented publicly for the first time on the decision to move The Genesis Invitational from The Riviera Country Club to Torrey Pines.
Woods, the tournament host of The Genesis Invitational, said he had a “very difficult” meeting with the owners of The Riviera Country Club and the sides came to the consensus that the area was “just not ready.”
“We want to stay within – on the West Coast, and it narrowed those options down to possibly up near Pebble or to Phoenix or to Vegas or to San Diego or to Palm Springs,” Woods said after Monday night's TGL match between Jupiter Links and Boston Common Golf. “There were so many different options out on the table, and we were trying to be understanding to all the victims that these fires have caused, has brought to them.”
By keeping it in Southern California, just a few hours down the road at Torrey Pines in San Diego, Woods believes it will help raise more money for the area. The California wildfires destroyed more than 10,000 homes and killed at least 29 people.
“I think it's important that we were able to stay in Southern California because everyone who was born and raised out in Southern Cal can all relate to the fires,” Woods said. “It's a difficult situation, and we want to be very sensitive to that. I think because we're in Southern California, I think we're able to – I think we're going to be able to raise more money for all the losses that have incurred.”
The Genesis Invitational has been held at Riviera 60 times, including every year since 1999.
Woods has not played in an official TOUR event since The Open Championship last July and has yet to commit to The Genesis Invitational. If he does, he will return to a place he is plenty comfortable with. Woods has won eight times at Torrey Pines.
Those looking for ways to support the ongoing relief efforts can find ways to support here.