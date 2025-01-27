PGA TOUR to provide complete coverage of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with TOURCAST, ShotLink Pro

“Fan Forward has given us tremendous insight into who loves the PGA TOUR, why they love our tournaments and players and how we can give them more of what they want each and every week,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. “Launching TOURCAST at both courses at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is an investment that will make the tournament even more engaging for our fans, giving us all a deeper way to understand how the top players are tackling the challenge of Spyglass Hill.”