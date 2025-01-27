PGA TOUR to provide complete coverage of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with TOURCAST, ShotLink Pro
2 Min Read
Complete coverage across both Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill for the first time
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Fans will get twice the number of statistics and insights from this week’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, as every shot from both Pebble Beach Golf Links and – for the first time – Spyglass Hill Golf Course will be available on TOURCAST on the PGA TOUR app and website. Investing and delivering ShotLink powered by CDW across both courses is another example of progress from the “Fan Forward” initiative, which aims to create more fan engagement by accelerating enhancements and innovations that give fans more of what they want.
The TOUR launched the initial Fan Forward survey in 2024, with over 50,000 respondents representing casual and core golf fans of all ages. When asked about enhancements that would most likely increase fan engagement with PGA TOUR broadcasts, “Greater integration of stats and data,” was one of the top responses from the youngest demographic of Fan Forward participants (age 18-34).
“Fan Forward has given us tremendous insight into who loves the PGA TOUR, why they love our tournaments and players and how we can give them more of what they want each and every week,” said PGA TOUR Commissioner Jay Monahan. “Launching TOURCAST at both courses at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am is an investment that will make the tournament even more engaging for our fans, giving us all a deeper way to understand how the top players are tackling the challenge of Spyglass Hill.”
The comprehensive course maps on TOURCAST are the result of mapping done on foot and by drones. The mapping is accurate to four centimeters of density, which provides a precise, detailed experience in TOURCAST and enhanced scoring and statistics on the PGA TOUR app and website.
Fans will also get more data and visualization as they watch this year’s AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on GOLF Channel, CBS and ESPN+. ShotLink data will help inform decision-making for the live broadcast, providing comprehensive, real-time statistics that lead to a more complete story about how a player reached his position on the leaderboard, regardless of which course he is playing. Additionally, this technology will allow broadcasters the ability to trace any shot they choose and offer more detailed analysis tools for use in all of the broadcasts the TOUR provides.
Since the first full year of ShotLink in 2003, ShotLink has collected data on more than 25 million shots from 197 unique golf courses, and data from both Pebble Beach and Spyglass Hill will be added to those totals this week.