The First Look: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: Spieth returns to action on the PGA TOUR for the first time since the FedEx St. Jude Championship last summer. Spieth had wrist surgery at the end of August last year. Earlier this month Spieth said that he went nearly 12 weeks before he could hit balls and another month before he played his first round, but plans to play three straight weeks in his return. Spieth has played the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 12 times and has recorded six top-10s, including a win in 2017. He finished runner-up in 2022. … Rickie Fowler is back at Pebble Beach, where his best result came in 2010. Fowler will be teeing it up for the second time this season, after finishing T21 at The American Express. … Gary Woodland returns to a place where the biggest win of his career took place. The winner of the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach is making his second start of the season after finishing T16 at the Sony Open. His best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was a T5 in 2017. … Harry Hall looks to continue his tremendous start to 2025. He started his year with back-to-back top 10s in Hawaii before adding a T21 at The American Express. He finished T34 in his debut at Pebble Beach in 2023.