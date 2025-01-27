The First Look: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Written by Adam Stanley @Adam_Stanley
The PGA TOUR returns to one of its most iconic venues, while this week also marks a highly anticipated return for a pair of top-ranked Texans.
Both Scottie Scheffler and Jordan Spieth are set to tee it up this week at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am after returning from injuries that required surgery. It is the 2025 PGA TOUR debut for both Scheffler and Spieth, while Rory McIlroy is also set to make his first TOUR start of the season.
The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am will once again feature 80 of the TOUR’s best, earning their way into the field thanks to their finishes through 2024 on the FedExCup standings, or an impressive start to 2025 via the Aon Swing 5.
Here’s everything else you need to know as the PGA TOUR’s second Signature Event of the season is about to begin.
FIELD NOTES: Scottie Scheffler is back. Scheffler, who suffered a puncture wound making ravioli on Christmas Day and needed surgery, is making his 2025 PGA TOUR debut after a magical 2024 campaign that saw him capture Player of the Year honors. Scheffler was scheduled to play both The Sentry and The American Express. In his AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am debut a year ago, Scheffler finished T6. … Rory McIlroy is also set to make his PGA TOUR debut in 2025 after opening his season on the DP World Tour and finishing T4 at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic. McIlroy notched two victories on TOUR a year ago and sits No. 3 in the world. … Wyndham Clark returns as the defending champion, looking to become the first person to go back-to-back at Pebble Beach since 2009-10. Clark won last year’s event after a third-round 60, as the event was shortened to 54 holes. This is Clark’s third start of the season. He finished T15 at The Sentry. … Other past winners in the field include Justin Rose, Tom Hoge, Jordan Spieth (more on Spieth below) and Nick Taylor,who won the Sony Open in Hawaii in a playoff earlier in January. … Harris English returns to action following his first PGA TOUR win since 2021 after capturing the Farmers Insurance Open, while Hideki Matsuyama (The Sentry) and Sepp Straka (The American Express) are also in-season winners teeing it up.
HIGHEST RANKED PLAYERS IN THE FIELD
|Official World Golf Ranking
|FedExCup
|1. Hideki Matsuyama
|1. Scottie Scheffler
|2. Sepp Straka
|3. Rory McIlroy
|3. Nick Taylor
|4. Collin Morikawa
|4. Harris English
|5. Hideki Matsuyama
|5. Sungjae Im
|6. Ludvig Åberg
|6. Collin Morikawa
|7. Wyndham Clark
|7. Justin Thomas
|9. Viktor Hovland
|8. Jhonattan Vegas
|10. Tommy Fleetwood
|9. Nico Echavarria
|11. Keegan Bradley
|10. Thomas Detry
|13. Patrick Cantlay
SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: Spieth returns to action on the PGA TOUR for the first time since the FedEx St. Jude Championship last summer. Spieth had wrist surgery at the end of August last year. Earlier this month Spieth said that he went nearly 12 weeks before he could hit balls and another month before he played his first round, but plans to play three straight weeks in his return. Spieth has played the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 12 times and has recorded six top-10s, including a win in 2017. He finished runner-up in 2022. … Rickie Fowler is back at Pebble Beach, where his best result came in 2010. Fowler will be teeing it up for the second time this season, after finishing T21 at The American Express. … Gary Woodland returns to a place where the biggest win of his career took place. The winner of the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach is making his second start of the season after finishing T16 at the Sony Open. His best finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am was a T5 in 2017. … Harry Hall looks to continue his tremendous start to 2025. He started his year with back-to-back top 10s in Hawaii before adding a T21 at The American Express. He finished T34 in his debut at Pebble Beach in 2023.
SIGNATURE EVENT STORYLINES: Those who qualified for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am via their finish in the Aon Swing 5 (which concluded after the Farmers Insurance Open), were Sam Stevens, J.J. Spaun, Andrew Novak, Justin Lower and Lee Hodges. Stevens topped the Aon Swing 5 list after his solo second at Torrey Pines. … Qualifying for The Genesis Invitational via the Aon Swing 5 comes from the top FedExCup points earners from the Sony Open in Hawaii, The American Express, plus the Farmers Insurance Open and the WM Phoenix Open.
COMCAST BUSINESS TOUR TOP 10 UPDATES: With his win at the Farmers Insurance Open, Harris English catapulted himself into the COMCAST BUSINESS TOUR TOP 10 moving all the way from 109th to 4th in the standings. … Sam Stevens, who finished solo-second, also made an impressive leap, going from 107th to 11th. … Ludvig Åberg and Corey Conners were bumped to Nos. 12 and 13, respectively, in the standings with English moving inside.
COURSE: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am reverted to a two-course rotation for 2024 with the smaller Signature Event field.
- Pebble Beach: Par 72, 6,972 yards. Since last year’s tournament, the sixth green has been rebuilt and more than 50 trees were planted.
- Spyglass Hill: Par 72, 7,041 yards. December storms took out approximately 30 trees including the featured cypress on No. 16. The irrigation system has been updated since last year.
72-HOLE RECORD: 265, Brandt Snedeker (2015)
18-HOLE RECORD:
- Pebble Beach record: 60, Wyndham Clark (third round, 2024)
- Spyglass Hill record: 62, Phil Mickelson (first round, 2005), Luke Donald (first round, 2006)
LAST TIME: In a weather-shortened event, Clark, on the back of a third-round, course-record 60, was triumphant at Pebble Beach. He topped Åberg by one after his 12-under effort in the third round turned out to be the finale. The tournament’s initial final round was postponed to Monday because of inclement weather, but after further assessment from local officials and the PGA TOUR, “out of an abundance of caution” they cut the event to 54 holes. It was Clark’s third TOUR title.
Matthieu Pavon, who had won the Farmers Insurance Open the week prior, finished third – two shots back – while Mark Hubbard and Thomas Detry rounded out the top five.
How to follow (all times ET)
Television:
- Thursday-Friday: 3-7 p.m. ET (Golf Channel)
- Saturday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-7 p.m. (CBS)
- Sunday: 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6:30 p.m. (CBS)
PGA TOUR LIVE:
|--
|Thursday
|Friday
|Saturday
|Sunday
|Stream 1
|Main feed: 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Main feed: 11:45 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Main feed: 11:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
|Main feed: 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 2
|Marquee group: 12:45 p.m.-7 p.m.
|Marquee group: 12:45-7 p.m.
|Marquee group: 12:30-7 p.m.
|Marquee group: noon-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 3
|Featured groups: 12:30 p.m.-3 p.m.
|Featured groups: 12:30-3 p.m.
|Featured groups: 12:15-1 p.m.
|Featured groups: 11:45 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
|Stream 4
|Featured holes: 12:15-7 p.m.
|Featured holes: 12:15-7 p.m.
|Featured holes: noon-7 p.m.
|Featured holes: 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m.
PGA TOUR LIVE is available exclusively on ESPN+
- Main feed: Primary tournament-coverage featuring the best action from across the course.
- Marquee group: New “marquee group” showcasing every shot from each player in the group.
- Featured groups: Traditional PGA TOUR LIVE coverage of two concurrent featured groups.
- Featured holes: Combination of par 3s and iconic or pivotal holes.
- Thursday-Friday: 1-7 p.m
- Saturday: 2-7 p.m.
- Sunday: 1-6:30 p.m.