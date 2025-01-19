Stadium Course plays tougher, but Sepp Straka wins comfortably at The American Express

Tim Liddy had already helped restore two of Dye’s other designs at PGA WEST, the Mountain and Dunes courses and, as one of Dye’s right-hand-men for 28 years, Liddy was keenly aware of what Dye would want to see done to the Stadium Course. He was an easy choice. Outside of fairway bunkers that were added on five holes, the bulk of Liddy’s work was done on and around the greens, which had softened and shrunk considerably since 1987.