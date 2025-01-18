William Mouw laughs off nightmarish octuple-bogey: 'I didn’t have a 13 today'

That’s when it started to spiral. Mouw caught his chip, now his fourth shot, a little thin and the ball quickly scooted over the green and back into the bunker. It took him three more attempts to get out again, but it was a case of deja vu. The ball flew over the green once more and his ensuing chip rolled through the green and down into the bunker. From there he played out sideways, chipped onto the green and two-putted for a 13.