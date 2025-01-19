Winner's bag: New irons help Sepp Straka return to winner's circle at The American Express

The soft-spoken Austrian moved into the recently released Srixon ZXi iron lineup to start the season at The Sentry. A combo set with ZXi5 4- and 5-irons and ZXi7 6- to 9-irons are making a difference for Straka, who in his first three starts has put on strong ball-striking displays with the new irons. At both The Sentry and the Sony Open, the Georgia Bulldog ranked 10th in the field for Strokes Gained: Approach to Green, before heading to The American Express where he once again gained multiple strokes with his approach play, tied for first in Greens in Regulation and fifth in Proximity to the hole.