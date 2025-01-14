Tiger Woods plans to support relief efforts for destructive wildfires in native Los Angeles
California-native Tiger Woods plans to arrange charitable efforts to help communities affected by the Los Angeles-area wildfires in the coming weeks. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Tiger Woods plans to support relief efforts for the historically destructive wildfires in his native Los Angeles and surrounding areas, he said Tuesday on X.
Woods was born in Cypress, California, 25 miles south of Los Angeles.
The 82-time PGA TOUR winner hosts The Genesis Invitational at The Riviera Country Club, located just south of the Palisades fire that impacted the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles and nearby Malibu.
“The devastation that is ongoing with the LA fires is such a tragedy and being from California, it hits home,” Woods said on X. “My heart is with those who have suffered unimaginable loss. Thank you to the incredible heroes that are the first responders helping to contain and save the community of Los Angeles.
“We plan to provide an update on our own charitable efforts to help these communities in the coming weeks. Stay Strong LA!”
The catastrophic fires roaring through Los Angeles have destroyed more than 12,000 structures across 60 square miles and killed at least 11 people as of Tuesday, per CBS News, with roughly 88,000 people in Los Angeles County still under evacuation zones. The ongoing fire is being called the worst in the city’s history as emergency personnel work to try and stop the flames fueled by strong Santa Ana winds.
The Genesis Invitational is scheduled for Feb. 13-16. While the PGA TOUR is monitoring the situation, the immediate concern is for the health and welfare of those in the affected communities, the PGA TOUR said last Thursday in a memo to its membership.
Los Angeles-area native Sahith Theegala has also pledged to raise money for fire relief efforts through the TOUR’s West Coast swing. He originally pledged to donate $100 per birdie and $250 per eagle at the Sony Open in Hawaii, then announced Saturday that he would extend those efforts through the next several weeks.
“Any little bit helps during this devastating time,” Theegala posted, adding links and descriptions.
To donate go to the American Red Cross or Direct Relief.