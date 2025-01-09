Grayson Murray memories at Sony Open remind Gary Woodland of value of support

“Not everyone has the support systems that a lot of us have out here, and I’m very blessed to have a big team around me,” Woodland said. “There’s people battling and going through a lot of stuff that don’t have that. So I’ve been open because I want people to know, who are going through something that’s hard, that you’re not alone in this, that I’m out here playing. I’m playing, living a dream, but I’m struggling, too.”