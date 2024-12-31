Max Homa to (temporarily) have Michael Greller on his bag at The Sentry
2 Min Read
Written by Sean Martin @PGATOURSMartin
KAPALUA, Hawaii – The new year always promises change, and it’s no different for PGA TOUR players. As contracts expire and new ones begin, players often debut new clubs, new sponsorship deals and new apparel at The Sentry. Sometimes new caddies, as well.
One of the most noticeable changes this week at Kapalua Resort will see one of the game’s most popular players have one of its most recognizable caddies on his bag.
It’s just a temporary partnership, however.
Max Homa will have Michael Greller, the longtime caddie for Jordan Spieth, on his bag this week. Homa needed a fill-in after his longtime looper, Joe Greiner, was unable to make the trip (Greiner is expected to return on the West Coast swing). Spieth isn’t in the field this week after failing to advance to last year’s BMW Championship. He also is recuperating from August wrist surgery, recently saying that he has “no pain” from the procedure.
Homa was winless in 2024 after winning five PGA TOUR titles in the previous three seasons. He squeaked into The Sentry after finishing 46th in the FedExCup (this week’s field comprises of all TOUR winners from 2024, as well as the top 50 in the FedExCup). Homa finished T3 in the 2024 Masters, but none of his three top 10s on the season came after the Truist Championship in May.
Homa finished last in the first event of the FedExCup Playoffs, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and needed a final-round 67 to finish T33 in the 50-man BMW Championship after shooting 6 over in the first three rounds. He played two events in the FedExCup Fall, missing the cut at the Procore Championship, an event he has won twice, and finishing T27 in the Baycurrent Classic. He also went 1-2-0 as a captain’s pick for the U.S. Team at the Presidents Cup.
It was at that event that he said he had split with longtime swing coach Mark Blackburn, who oversaw the swing changes that led to Homa’s most successful seasons. Homa finished T14 in his most recent event, his title defense at the DP World Tour’s Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa.
Sean Martin is a senior editor for the PGA TOUR. He is a 2004 graduate of Cal Poly-San Luis Obispo. Attending a small school gave him a heart for the underdog, which is why he enjoys telling stories of golf's lesser-known players. Follow Sean Martin on Twitter.