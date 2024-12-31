Max Homa to (temporarily) have Michael Greller on his bag at The Sentry

Homa finished last in the first event of the FedExCup Playoffs, the FedEx St. Jude Championship, and needed a final-round 67 to finish T33 in the 50-man BMW Championship after shooting 6 over in the first three rounds. He played two events in the FedExCup Fall, missing the cut at the Procore Championship, an event he has won twice, and finishing T27 in the Baycurrent Classic. He also went 1-2-0 as a captain’s pick for the U.S. Team at the Presidents Cup.