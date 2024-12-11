PGA TOUR to debut exclusive programs on Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele during 2024 holiday season
3 Min Read
‘Scottie 24 in partnership with Rolex’ and ‘Xander Embedded presented by Avis’ to premiere across PGA TOUR channels
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Just in time for the holidays, the PGA TOUR is gifting fans two in-depth, exclusive programs featuring the No. 1 and 2 players in the world. "Scottie 24 in partnership with Rolex" documents the incredible performance of Rolex Testimonee Scottie Scheffler during one of the most dominant PGA TOUR seasons of the past 25 years; and "Xander Embedded presented by Avis" gives fans an opportunity to go behind-the-scenes with Xander Schauffele, leading up to and throughout the 2025 PGA TOUR Season.
"Scottie 24" premieres Dec. 23 at 9 a.m. ET on the PGA TOUR YouTube channel, with a network premiere on Golf Channel set for Jan. 1, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. ET. "Xander Embedded" premieres Dec. 27 at 9 a.m. ET on the PGA TOUR YouTube channel, PGATOUR.COM and PGA TOUR social channels, with six additional episodes of the series set to release throughout the 2025 season. Both programs will also be available on PGA TOUR FAST channels including PlutoTV, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Tubi and XUMO.
The programs are among the first original content from PGA TOUR Studios, the TOUR’s new state-of-the-art production studio, which officially opens Jan. 1, 2025.
“We’re excited to showcase these two incredible players and their seasons to our fans, in an up-close way they haven’t seen before, as our cameras were on hand for every seminal moment, whether on the course or behind the scenes,” said Michael Riceman, PGA TOUR senior vice president, content and production. “These two programs represent just the beginning of the new and dynamic, original content that we plan to deliver to our fans in the years to come through the new PGA TOUR Studios.”
Debuting Dec. 23, "Scottie 24 in partnership with Rolex"is an hour-long documentary that gives fans a detailed look at Scheffler’s milestone seven-win season, which saw the 28-year-old become the first back-to-back winner of THE PLAYERS Championship, earn a second green jacket at the Masters Tournament and bring home the Olympic gold medal. The Rolex Testimonee concluded his season in fitting fashion by winning the FedExCup for the first time and was a member of the victorious U.S. Team at the Presidents Cup, where Rolex is a Global Partner. Scheffler earned the Jack Nicklaus Award as Player of the Year.
Scottie Scheffler’s year in review | 2024
Cameras began documenting his season in earnest with the Opening Drive in Hawaii and continued as Scheffler notched victories at five separate Signature Events and with his triumph at East Lake in capturing the FedExCup. The program includes interviews with Scheffler, his caddie Ted Scott, swing coach Randy Smith and fellow PGA TOUR stars, including Rolex Testimonees Tiger Woods, Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas.
Four days later, on Dec. 27, comes the premiere episode of "Xander Embedded presented by Avis," a new docuseries that gives fans a fresh look at Schauffele’s success, coming off a 2024 campaign that saw the Avis ambassador earn major victories at the PGA Championship and The Open Championship. The first-of-its-kind series provides a rare glimpse into the real Schauffele through time in his hometown and on the road. New episodes of "Xander Embedded" will air in 2025, with cameras showcasing the nine-time PGA TOUR winner.
"Scottie 24" is produced by Sean Martin, directed by Skyler Morton and edited by Mark Linabury. "Xander Embedded" is produced by Brent Miller and edited by Josh Spurlin. Both programs are executive produced by Laura Neal and Michael Riceman and supported by PGA TOUR Official Marketing Partners Rolex and Avis.