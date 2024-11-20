Check out FedExCup Fall scenarios for The RSM Classic
2 Min Read
See what minimum finishes players need to retain fully exempt PGA TOUR status for 2025
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The PGA TOUR heads to southern Georgia for The RSM Classic, the FedExCup Fall finale and the last chance for players to secure fully exempt PGA TOUR status in 2025.
The top 125 on the FedExCup Fall standings after The RSM Classic will be fully exempt on the 2025 PGA TOUR, meaning entry into all Full-Field Events. It’s a tightly contested race into the season finale at Sea Island Golf Club, with Wesley Bryan holding down the No. 125 spot, less than nine points ahead of No. 126 Henrik Norlander. Joel Dahmen (No. 124) is less than two points ahead of Bryan, meaning those around the bubble have little margin for error as they navigate the idyllic coastal venue.
With the top 50 already locked in, players have been jostling for positions No. 51-60 throughout the FedExCup Fall, known as the Aon Next 10. Those who finish in the Aon Next 10 after The RSM Classic earn exemptions for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational, two early-season Signature Events in 2025.
In addition, Nos. 126-150 on the FedExCup Fall standings after The RSM Classic will retain conditional PGA TOUR status for 2025, if not otherwise exempt, and secure full 2025 Korn Ferry Tour status. Nos. 151-200 on the FedExCup Fall after The RSM Classic will earn conditional 2025 Korn Ferry Tour status, if not otherwise exempt. Players who fall short of their desired status threshold will have the chance to regain status via PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry; the top five finishers and ties at Q-School’s Final Stage will earn 2025 PGA TOUR membership.
Simply put, it’s a status-and-eligibility bonanza at Sea Island, and the final moments Sunday afternoon are sure to deliver high drama.
Read below to see the minimum finishes needed for each player to move inside the top 125 on the FedExCup Fall standings, and into the Aon Next 10, at The RSM Classic.
Note: Some players listed below are already exempt on the 2025 PGA TOUR, regardless of whether they finish inside the top 125 on the FedExCup Fall, via other exemption criteria.
Minimum finishes for Aon Next 10
|Rank
|Player
|Minimum finish needed
|61
|Kevin Yu
|Solo 66th
|62
|Lucas Glover
|Two-way T52
|63
|Mark Hubbard
|Solo 28th
|64
|Jake Knapp
|Solo 24th
|67
|Taylor Moore
|Solo sixth
|Justin Lower
|Two-way T5
|70
|Andrew Novak
|Two-way T4
|71
|Doug Ghim
|Solo fourth
|72
|Brendon Todd
|Three-way T3
|74
|Keith Mitchell
|Three-way T2
|76
|Patton Kizzire
|Three-way T2
|Peter Malnati
|Three-way T2
|80
|Rafael Campos
|Solo second
|Lee Hodges
|Solo second
|84
|Andrew Putnam
|Win
|86
|Adam Svensson
|Win
|87
|Patrick Fishburn
|Win
|Luke List
|Win
|89
|Carson Young
|Win
|Davis Riley
|Win
|92
|Sam Stevens
|Win
|94
|J.J. Spaun
|Win
|96
|Ben Kohles
|Win
|97
|Adam Schenk
|Win
|99
|Ryo Hisatsune
|Win
|K.H. Lee
|Win
|102
|Chandler Phillips
|Win
|104
|Greyson Sigg
|Win
|106
|Matt Kuchar
|Win
Minumum finishes for FedExCup top 125