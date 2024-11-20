Check out FedExCup Fall scenarios for The RSM Classic

The top 125 on the FedExCup Fall standings after The RSM Classic will be fully exempt on the 2025 PGA TOUR, meaning entry into all Full-Field Events. It’s a tightly contested race into the season finale at Sea Island Golf Club, with Wesley Bryan holding down the No. 125 spot, less than nine points ahead of No. 126 Henrik Norlander. Joel Dahmen (No. 124) is less than two points ahead of Bryan, meaning those around the bubble have little margin for error as they navigate the idyllic coastal venue.