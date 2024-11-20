PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
45M AGO

Check out FedExCup Fall scenarios for The RSM Classic

2 Min Read

Latest

See what minimum finishes players need to retain fully exempt PGA TOUR status for 2025

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    The PGA TOUR heads to southern Georgia for The RSM Classic, the FedExCup Fall finale and the last chance for players to secure fully exempt PGA TOUR status in 2025.

    The top 125 on the FedExCup Fall standings after The RSM Classic will be fully exempt on the 2025 PGA TOUR, meaning entry into all Full-Field Events. It’s a tightly contested race into the season finale at Sea Island Golf Club, with Wesley Bryan holding down the No. 125 spot, less than nine points ahead of No. 126 Henrik Norlander. Joel Dahmen (No. 124) is less than two points ahead of Bryan, meaning those around the bubble have little margin for error as they navigate the idyllic coastal venue.

    With the top 50 already locked in, players have been jostling for positions No. 51-60 throughout the FedExCup Fall, known as the Aon Next 10. Those who finish in the Aon Next 10 after The RSM Classic earn exemptions for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational, two early-season Signature Events in 2025.

    In addition, Nos. 126-150 on the FedExCup Fall standings after The RSM Classic will retain conditional PGA TOUR status for 2025, if not otherwise exempt, and secure full 2025 Korn Ferry Tour status. Nos. 151-200 on the FedExCup Fall after The RSM Classic will earn conditional 2025 Korn Ferry Tour status, if not otherwise exempt. Players who fall short of their desired status threshold will have the chance to regain status via PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry; the top five finishers and ties at Q-School’s Final Stage will earn 2025 PGA TOUR membership.

    Simply put, it’s a status-and-eligibility bonanza at Sea Island, and the final moments Sunday afternoon are sure to deliver high drama.

    Read below to see the minimum finishes needed for each player to move inside the top 125 on the FedExCup Fall standings, and into the Aon Next 10, at The RSM Classic.

    Note: Some players listed below are already exempt on the 2025 PGA TOUR, regardless of whether they finish inside the top 125 on the FedExCup Fall, via other exemption criteria.

    Minimum finishes for Aon Next 10

    RankPlayerMinimum finish needed
    61Kevin YuSolo 66th
    62Lucas GloverTwo-way T52
    63Mark HubbardSolo 28th
    64Jake KnappSolo 24th
    67Taylor MooreSolo sixth
    Justin LowerTwo-way T5
    70Andrew NovakTwo-way T4
    71Doug GhimSolo fourth
    72Brendon ToddThree-way T3
    74Keith MitchellThree-way T2
    76Patton KizzireThree-way T2
    Peter MalnatiThree-way T2
    80Rafael CamposSolo second
    Lee HodgesSolo second
    84Andrew PutnamWin
    86Adam SvenssonWin
    87Patrick FishburnWin
    Luke ListWin
    89Carson YoungWin
    Davis RileyWin
    92Sam StevensWin
    94J.J. SpaunWin
    96Ben KohlesWin
    97Adam SchenkWin
    99Ryo HisatsuneWin
    K.H. LeeWin
    102Chandler PhillipsWin
    104Greyson SiggWin
    106Matt KucharWin

    Minumum finishes for FedExCup top 125

    RankPlayerMinimum finish
    126Henrik NorlanderTwo-way T49
    127Daniel BergerTwo-way T43
    128Hayden SpringerSolo 40th
    129Pierceson CoodyTwo-way T38
    130S.H. KimSolo 31st
    131Dylan WuSolo 29th
    132Kevin TwaySolo 18th
    133Matt WallaceSolo 17th
    134Carl YuanSolo 16th
    135Garrick HiggoTwo-way T15
    136Alejandro TostiSolo 14th
    137Taylor MontgomeryTwo-way T9
    138Michael ThorbjornsenTwo-way T7
    139Gary WoodlandTwo-way T6
    140Kevin StreelmanTwo-way T5
    141Matt NeSmithTwo-way T5
    142Adrien Dumont de ChassartSolo fifth
    143Brandon WuThree-way T4
    144Nick HardyTwo-way T4
    145Trace CroweSolo fourth
    146Troy MerrittSolo fourth
    147Joseph BramlettThree-way T3
    149Robby SheltonTwo-way T3
    150Ryan MooreTwo-way T3
    151Erik BarnesTwo-way T3
    Martin LairdTwo-way T3
    154Hayden BuckleySolo third
    155Kevin ChappellSolo third
    156Bud CauleySolo third
    Martin TrainerSolo third
    158Lanto GriffinSolo third
    160Webb SimpsonThree-way T2
    161Ryan McCormickThree-way T2
    162Zach JohnsonThree-way T2
    163Chez ReavieThree-way T2
    Tom WhitneyTwo-way T2
    165Justin SuhTwo-way T2
    166Aaron BaddeleyTwo-way T2
    169Tyler DuncanTwo-way T2
    Ryan BrehmTwo-way T2
    171Austin SmothermanSolo second
    Kelly KraftSolo second
    174Cameron ChampSolo second
    175Tyson AlexanderSolo second
    176Roger SloanSolo second
    178S.Y. NohSolo second
    179Paul BarjonSolo second
    180Stewart CinkSolo second
    182Callum TarrenSolo second
    184Wilson FurrWin
    185Ben TaylorWin
    186Brandt SnedekerWin
    187Norman XiongWin
    189Kevin DoughertyWin
    190Austin CookWin
    191Francesco MolinariWin
    192Sean O'HairWin
    194Nick WatneyWin
    195Kevin KisnerWin
    196Camilo VillegasWin
    197Will GordonWin
    199Cody GribbleWin
    200William McGirtWin
    202Blaine Hale, Jr.Win
    204Richy WerenskiWin
    205Bill HaasWin
    206Trey MullinaxWin
    James HahnWin
    209MJ DaffueWin
    Russell KnoxWin
    213Zecheng DouWin
    Josh TeaterWin
    215Sangmoon BaeWin
    216Philip KnowlesWin
    217Raul PeredaWin
    Robert StrebWin
    220Tommy GaineyWin
    Sung KangWin
    223Adam LongWin
    Dylan FrittelliWin
    229Jonathan ByrdWin
    230Jim Herman (first alt)Win
    233Jimmy Walker (second alt)Win
    235Paul Haley II (third alt)Win
    236David Hearn (fourth alt)Win
    237Kyle Stanley (fifth alt)Win
    239Anders AlbertsonWin