DP World Tour update: Longtime pro Julian Guerrier takes huge step toward first TOUR card

Nearly two decades ago, Guerrier’s stock in the game looked quite high. He won the 2006 British Amateur to earn spots in that year’s Open Championship and the 2007 Masters, and he finished third on the 2008 Alps Tour to graduate to the Challenge Tour, where he earned his DP World Tour card the following year. Progress hasn’t always been linear for the native of Évreux, France, who has bounced between the DP World Tour and Challenge Tour and battled injuries.