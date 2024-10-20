Five players with most at stake in Shriners Children's Open final round

Poston’s supporters Sunday will include country music artist Dustin Lynch, who planned earlier in the week to come out for the final round if Poston made the cut. Not only did Poston make the cut, but he carved out a three-stroke lead into the final round. The Western Carolina alum has deftly navigated TPC Summerlin with rounds of 64-65-66 to ascend the leaderboard; he has made 14 birdies, three eagles and just two bogeys across 54 holes, no small feat considering the wind that has been prevalent through much of the week.