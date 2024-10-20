Five players with most at stake in Shriners Children's Open final round
J.T. Poston holds three-shot lead through 54 holes in Las Vegas
Written by Kevin Prise @PGATOURKevin
It was an action-packed Sunday morning at the Shriners Children’s Open before the final round even began, as J.T. Poston broke from a crowded pack to assume a three-stroke lead through 54 holes at TPC Summerlin.
After a four-hour wind delay Friday morning pushed back the event’s cadence, the second round finished Saturday morning; the cut was made early Saturday afternoon and the third round began shortly thereafter. The third round was suspended Saturday evening with 30 players still on the course; Poston (through 13 holes) and Ghim (complete) shared the lead at 15-under. Poston returned Sunday morning and made three birdies in his final five holes to finish at 18-under 195, three strokes clear of Ghim and four strokes clear of six players (Kurt Kitayama, Gary Woodland, Alejandro Tosti, Taylor Pendrith, Matti Schmid and Rico Hoey).
The final round will be played in threesomes off two tees from 10:05 to 11:55 a.m. Pacific time; the 66 players who made the cut were re-paired through 54 holes.
In addition to a champion being crowned, Sunday in Las Vegas carries great significance in determining 2025 PGA TOUR status and eligibility. After the Shriners, just four events remain in the FedExCup Fall; the top 125 on the FedExCup Fall standings after The RSM Classic in November will secure fully exempt 2025 PGA TOUR status, with Nos. 126-150 retaining conditional status.
With that in mind, here’s a look at five players with high stakes into the final round in Las Vegas – a city whose ethos is synonymous with those very stakes.
J.T. Poston
Poston is exempt into next year’s Signature Events, having finished No. 41 on the FedExCup standings, but the North Carolina native would love to add a third TOUR title to his resume – and secure a spot in next year’s Masters.
Poston’s supporters Sunday will include country music artist Dustin Lynch, who planned earlier in the week to come out for the final round if Poston made the cut. Not only did Poston make the cut, but he carved out a three-stroke lead into the final round. The Western Carolina alum has deftly navigated TPC Summerlin with rounds of 64-65-66 to ascend the leaderboard; he has made 14 birdies, three eagles and just two bogeys across 54 holes, no small feat considering the wind that has been prevalent through much of the week.
Poston has made 18 cuts in 23 starts this season, but he’s without a top-10 finish since the RBC Heritage in April. He’s positioned to change that in a big way.
Doug Ghim
The Las Vegas resident stands No. 93 on the FedExCup, having virtually secured top-125 exempt status for 2025, but he has yet to win on the PGA TOUR. After a third-round 64 at TPC Summerlin, Ghim is positioned to change that. He’s solo second at 15-under into the final round, three back of Poston, with whom he’ll play in the final grouping of Round 4 (alongside Kurt Kitayama).
After battling the top-125 bubble in recent years (he finished No. 125 on the 2022 FedExCup and No. 123 on the 2023 FedExCup Fall), Ghim has earned some cushion this year with seven top-25s in 24 starts, but he’s still looking for a big splash – his season-best finish is T8 at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. Sunday could be just that.
Gary Woodland
For the first time since returning from brain surgery, Woodland is contending for a PGA TOUR victory. The Kansas alum, who entered the week at No. 148 on the FedExCup Fall standings, carded a third-round 65 to move to 14-under for the week. Woodland credited recent work with swing instructor Randy Smith for an uptick in form; he notched a season-best T16 in his most recent start, the Sanderson Farms Championship, and has carried that momentum to Las Vegas.
“Everything is starting to come together,” Woodland said Saturday. “I feel a lot better for one. That's a huge help. But I’ve seen some signs … I am starting to drive it better, iron play, controlling the golf ball like I haven't in a long time, which is nice.”
Alejandro Tosti
The rookie Argentinian is known for his aggressive playing style and free-spirited nature, traits that seemingly align with the Las Vegas vibe. Tosti moved into a share of the lead with back-to-back birdies on Nos. 15 and 16 on Sunday morning, concluding his third round, but quickly gave it back with a water ball and double bogey at the par-3 17th. He’s still in the mix at 14-under, four back of Poston into the final round.
Not only is Tosti chasing his first TOUR title, but he’s battling for status. The University of Florida alum entered the week at No. 136 on the FedExCup Fall standings, vying to move inside the top 125 (finalized after The RSM Classic) to earn fully exempt status in 2025. Entering the final round, he’s projected to move to No. 119 on the FedExCup Fall.
Ryan McCormick
Two weeks ago, McCormick penned a first-person essay for PGATOUR.COM on the pressure of fighting for a PGA TOUR card at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship, squarely on the bubble. The PGA TOUR rookie might feel similar vibes in the final round in Las Vegas – where he’s on the precipice of contention for his first TOUR title but also battling for status.
Through 54 holes at TPC Summerlin, McCormick is tied for ninth at 13-under, projected to move from No. 176 to No. 160 on the FedExCup Fall standings. In addition to chasing the top 125 for exempt status, the top-150 bubble is also of great concern to McCormick, as Nos. 126-150 will retain conditional TOUR status for 2025. Every shot down the stretch could loom large as McCormick fights to earn a second TOUR season.
