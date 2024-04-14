Masters win highlights staying power of Scottie Scheffler

On Sunday, Scheffler wasn’t interested in basking in the afterglow of his victory. He said he wanted to get home as soon as possible to see his pregnant wife, the one who he tears up when talking about. It was Meredith Scheffler who delivered the inspirational speech two years ago that helped Scottie overcome his anxiety about holding the Masters lead. With her at home in Dallas this week and expecting the couple’s first child, she was replaced in Scottie’s Augusta rental home with a group of friends from Dallas. Though he didn’t shed tears like he did two years ago, Scheffler did share with them his thoughts about what awaited that Sunday afternoon.