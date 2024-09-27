Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im tie Presidents Cup record with 7-and-6 Foursomes win

Im hit his 250-yard second shot onto the green at the par-5 sixth hole, then hit his tee shot on the par-3 seventh to 9 feet. He wedged to 16 feet at No. 8 and sank a 10-foot birdie putt at the next hole after Matsuyama hit a 140-yard approach to 10 feet. Im hit his 150-yard approach at the 10th hole to 12 feet, and Matsuyama followed by hitting a 200-yard approach at the 11th hole to 8 feet. The match ended after Matsuyama blasted a greenside bunker shot to 3 feet on the par-5 12th and Im made the putt.