Presidents Cup Round 3: Preview Saturday's Four-ball matchups, betting outlook, more
5 Min Read
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
The International Team fought back on Friday at the 2024 Presidents Cup to set up what should be an exciting weekend of play at Royal Montreal.
After getting swept 5-0 by the U.S. Team in Thursday's Four-ball session, the International Team made history and swept the Americans 5-0 to tie the overall match. It’s the first time in the event’s history the first two rounds of play have both been sweeps.
International Team Captain Mike Weir and U.S. Team Captain Jim Furyk have made their picks for Saturday morning’s Four-ball session. Scroll below for how the pairings shape up for Round 3.
Round 3: Four-ball match pairings (all times ET)
(Tee times subject to change)
Match 11
7:02 a.m.: Scottie Scheffler/Collin Morikawa (U.S.) vs. Adam Scott/Taylor Pendrith (International)
While Jim Furyk has previously said that he wouldn’t pair Scottie Scheffler and Xander Schauffele, the top two players in the world, this U.S. pairing may be the next best thing. It puts Scheffler, the FedExCup champ and world No. 1, alongside Morikawa, who finished second in the FedExCup and is ranked fourth in the world. Putting out one of his strongest pairings seems like a good way for Furyk to try to turn the tide after Friday’s sweep by the Internationals. They’ll face Adam Scott and Taylor Pendrith, who paired for a 5-and-4 Foursomes victory on Friday. That win made Scott the Internationals’ all-time points scorer.
Golfbet outlook: Both teams are leading with strength at dawn. Scheffler's pedigree alone will ensure that the Americans tee off as betting favorites in this one, as he could go out and shoot a 65 on his own ball without batting an eye. Add in Morikawa and two of the best ball-strikers in the world will be tough to beat. Scott and Pendrith have proved a successful (if unexpected) duo, but they'll be facing an uphill battle against a powerful American duo hungry to regain some momentum.
Match 12
7:20 a.m.: Tony Finau/Xander Schauffele (U.S.) vs. Corey Conners/Mackenzie Hughes (International)
Unlike the first two days, International Captain Mike Weir has stacked the top of his Saturday lineup with Canadians. It’s a great way to capitalize on the increased fervor that the home fans displayed Friday, and to give them something to cheer for in the chilly temperatures that will greet players and fans when play begins at 7 a.m. Saturday. Weir also is keeping intact a pairing that had success in Friday Foursomes. Conners and Hughes won, 5 and 4, on Friday. While Weir is loading his lineup with Canadians, Furyk is leading off with his best players. He has three of the top four players in the world in the first two matches. Finau and Schauffele won their Thursday Four-ball match, 1-up.
Golfbet outlook: Weir really paused with this pairing, so it seems like he wanted to pair Conners and Hughes but had questions about where to slot them. This match will be pivotal for International hopes of continuing the fan fervor on site, and Conners was statistically the best player on Friday. Expect the Canadians to be a popular bet. But the big question mark in this Foursomes might be Finau, who struggled at times on each of the first two days. If he's able to help out Schauffele on a couple holes, the Americans may be able to stem the tide.
Match 13
7:38 a.m.: Keegan Bradley/Wyndham Clark (U.S.) vs. Si Woo Kim/Tom Kim (International)
The last time the Kims were paired, it produced one of the most memorable moments of the last Presidents Cup. Kim sank a 10-foot birdie putt on 18 to beat the powerful American duo of Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, authoring a boisterous celebration before the putt even dropped. Tom Kim is back in the lineup after sitting out Friday. He was still invaluable to the Internationals’ efforts, though, serving as the team’s spark plug. Bradley also sat out Friday, but now he is reunited with Clark. They paired for a 1-up Four-ball win on Thursday.
Golfbet outlook: Tom Kim might levitate his way to the first tee, given how fired up he got Friday without hitting a shot. This feels like the match where it's easiest to chart a path to an International point, and the oddsmakers will keep this one close as a result. The focus here will be on the International duo looking to rekindle their heroics from Quail Hollow, but the match may be decided by whether or not Clark can exceed expectations like he did on Thursday in this format.
Match 14
7:56 a.m.: Sam Burns/Patrick Cantlay (U.S.) vs. Hideki Matsuyama/Sungjae Im (International)
Matsuyama and Im are coming off a record-tying performance on the second day. Their 7-and-6 win over Cantlay and Schauffele tied the biggest win in Presidents Cup history. They’re the third team that Weir is repeating from Friday’s sweep in the second session. Burns and Cantlay paired for a 2-and-1 Four-ball win on Thursday. Burns and Cantlay are one of three teams that Furyk is bringing back from Thursday’s Four-ball session.
Golfbet outlook: How do you follow up a perfect game? That's basically what the Matsuyama/Im pair is tasked with after Friday's rout in Foursomes. Look for Cantlay and Burns to have a slight edge in the eyes of oddsmakers, as Im has been volatile through these first two sessions. Which way he'll go in Four-ball will go a long way in deciding this match, as Cantlay and Burns will surely rack up their fair share of birdies.