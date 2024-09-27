Presidents Cup Round 3: Preview Saturday's Four-ball matchups, betting outlook, more

Unlike the first two days, International Captain Mike Weir has stacked the top of his Saturday lineup with Canadians. It’s a great way to capitalize on the increased fervor that the home fans displayed Friday, and to give them something to cheer for in the chilly temperatures that will greet players and fans when play begins at 7 a.m. Saturday. Weir also is keeping intact a pairing that had success in Friday Foursomes. Conners and Hughes won, 5 and 4, on Friday. While Weir is loading his lineup with Canadians, Furyk is leading off with his best players. He has three of the top four players in the world in the first two matches. Finau and Schauffele won their Thursday Four-ball match, 1-up.