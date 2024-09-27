Presidents Cup Round 2: Recap Friday's Foursomes matches
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The International Team faced a tall task at the 2024 Presidents Cup after the the U.S. Team took a commanding 5-0 lead in Thursday Four-ball at The Royal Montreal Club. The Internationals, however, came out in full force, bouncing back in historic fashion with a 5-0 sweep in Foursomes, the first time in history that international team golf has seen back-to-back sweeps. The teams finished tied with five points apiece as they head to Saturday morning Four-ball and afternoon Foursomes sessions.
See how Friday's Foursomes matches play out in Round 2 from Montreal.
Round 2: Foursomes match recaps
Match 6
Hideki Matsuyama/Sungjae Im (International) def. Patrick Cantlay/Xander Schauffele (U.S.), 7 and 6
Recap: Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im of the International Team tied the record for biggest win in Presidents Cup history. The pair, teaming up for the first time in an international team competition, defeated the American duo of Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele with a 7-and-6 win.
The match ended on the 12th hole, with Matsuyama and Im winning seven holes, while Cantlay and Schauffele failed to win a single hole. The Internationals claimed the first hole after a concession and quickly built on this lead, winning the second hole with a birdie and extending their advantage to 3-up by the fourth hole.
Hideki Matsuyama drains 16-foot birdie putt at Presidents Cup
On the sixth hole, a 566-yard par 5, Matsuyama and Im won after another concession from the U.S. team. From there, the International pair continued their strong performance. Matsuyama sank a crucial 16-foot putt on the eighth hole, while Im followed with an 11-foot birdie putt on the ninth. The match concluded with both teams birdieing the 12th hole. Cantlay and Schauffele now hold a 5-3-0 record in Foursomes play in international team competitions. Matsuyama is making his sixth Presidents Cup appearance, while Im is in his third.
Match 7
Adam Scott/Taylor Pendrith (International) def. Sahith Theegala/Collin Morikawa (U.S), 5 and 4
Result: The International Team's Adam Scott and Taylor Pendrith secured a victory over the United States' Sahith Theegala and Collin Morikawa. The match concluded on the 14th hole with a final score of 5 and 4 in favor of Scott and Pendrith.
This pairing marked the first time Scott and Pendrith had joined forces in international team play. The teams remained tied after the first three holes, with Scott and Pendrith making the first birdie of the group at the fourth to go 1-up.
On the fifth hole, Scott sank a 39-foot putt to further extend their lead. The International Team won six holes throughout the match, compared to just one for Theegala and Morikawa.
Adam Scott pours in birdie putt to win hole at Presidents Cup
The U.S. team won the seventh hole after the International Team conceded. The Internationals continued to win holes on the back nine, including the 10th, 11th and 12th, with Pendrith sinking a clutch 11-foot putt on the 12th hole. The victory makes Scott's 22nd point in a Presidents Cup, the most by an International player in Presidents Cup history. This year marked his 11th Presidents Cup appearance and Pendrith’s second appearance.
Match 8
Christiaan Bezuidenhout/Jason Day (International) def. Max Homa/Brian Harman (U.S.), 1-up
Result: The International Team's Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Jason Day emerged victorious against the United States' Max Homa and Brian Harman, securing a 1-up win on the 18th hole. This marked the first time Bezuidenhout and Day had been paired together in international team play.
The match was close from the start, with Bezuidenhout and Day taking an early lead on the first hole with an opening birdie. Homa and Harman quickly responded, winning the third hole to level the match. The International pair then regained control, winning the seventh and eighth holes to go 2-up.
On the 12th hole, a 551-yard par 5, Bezuidenhout sank a 15-foot putt to extend their lead to 3-up. However, Homa and Harman fought back, winning the 13th with a birdie after Homa's impressive 210-yard approach shot that landed just 6 feet from the hole.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout's beautiful 14-footer for birdie at Presidents Cup
Homa and Harman won the 17th hole, narrowing the gap to a one-shot lead for the Internationals. Bezuidenhout and Day maintained their lead on the final hole, securing the overall victory.
This win was particularly significant for Day, marking his fifth appearance at the Presidents Cup. Bezuidenhout, in his second Presidents Cup appearance, ran his record to 1-1-0 this week. The loss left Homa and Harman with a 1-2-0 record as a pair in international team play. This marks Homa's second appearance and Harman's first appearance at the Presidents Cup.
Match 9
Corey Conners/Mackenzie Hughes (International) def. Wyndham Clark/Tony Finau (U.S.), 6 and 5
Result: The International Team's Canadian duo of Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes delivered a victory against the United States’ Wyndham Clark and Tony Finau. The match concluded on the 13th hole, giving the Internationals their third point of the day.
The Canadian pair set the tone early, winning the first hole and quickly building momentum from there. They birdied the second hole to go 2-up through two after Hughes made a 12-foot putt. Conners and Hughes continued their impressive form, winning six holes throughout the match. Their precision was on full display on the eighth hole, where Conners placed his approach shot just 3 feet from the pin to set up another birdie.
Corey Conners' near-ace secures a win for his team at Presidents Cup
The U.S. team managed to win only one hole. This marks Finau's third Presidents Cup appearance and Clark's first as well as the first time Clark and Finau had been paired together in international team play. Their lone win came on the 12th hole, where Clark sunk an 18-foot eagle putt.
The match concluded on the 13th hole, where Conners hit a 213-yard approach to within 5 feet of the hole, setting up birdie to seal the victory for the International Team. They finished with a commanding 6-up lead. This marks Hughes' first Presidents Cup appearance and Conners' second.
Match 10
Si Woo Kim/Byeong Hun An (International) def. Scottie Scheffler/Russell Henley (U.S.), 1-up
Result: The International Team's Si Woo Kim and Byeong Hun An secured a narrow victory over the United States' Scottie Scheffler and Russell Henley. The International duo finished 1-up, with the match going down to the wire on the 18th hole.
This pairing marked the first time Kim and An had teamed up in international cup play. The International Team won three holes, while their American counterparts claimed two. The match remained tight, with neither team able to build a significant lead.
Si Woo Kim drains birdie putt from fringe at Presidents Cup
Several key shots highlighted the match. On the second hole, Scheffler showcased his precision with a remarkable 127-yard approach shot that landed just 12 inches from the pin, giving the U.S. team an early advantage. However, An responded with an equally impressive 219-yard approach on the sixth hole that stopped a mere 2 inches from the cup.
On the 10th hole, Kim demonstrated his short game prowess by holing out from 10 feet from just off the green to save par. Kim continued his stellar play on the 13th, hitting a pinpoint 212-yard tee shot to within 3 feet of the hole, winning the hole to reclaim the lead.
The 15th hole saw both teams trading birdies, with Kim sinking a clutch 12-foot putt to maintain their lead. In a fitting finale, Kim sealed the victory on the 18th green by draining a pressure-packed 15-foot par putt.
This match marked Kim's third Presidents Cup appearance, An's second, and Henley's first.
