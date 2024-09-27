Presidents Cup Round 2: Recap Friday's Foursomes matches

On the sixth hole, a 566-yard par 5, Matsuyama and Im won after another concession from the U.S. team. From there, the International pair continued their strong performance. Matsuyama sank a crucial 16-foot putt on the eighth hole, while Im followed with an 11-foot birdie putt on the ninth. The match concluded with both teams birdieing the 12th hole. Cantlay and Schauffele now hold a 5-3-0 record in Foursomes play in international team competitions. Matsuyama is making his sixth Presidents Cup appearance, while Im is in his third.