FedExCup update: Beneficiary of late bubble blunders, Justin Thomas advances to TOUR Championship

Thomas proved to be the central bubble figure of the final round, despite ending hours before Keegan Bradley closed out his seventh PGA TOUR win. With his fate in others’ hands, Thomas moved up and down the projections all afternoon, his chances to make it to East Lake looking bleak then promising with every passing birdie and bogey. He occupied every spot from No. 27-32 on Sunday afternoon. When the dust settled, he was No. 30, the last man in.