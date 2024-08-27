World Feed among first new offerings from PGA TOUR Studios in 2025

As the PGA TOUR enters the 2025 FedExCup Season, this new feed will be produced and curated exclusively for international media partners and their viewers, with a customized graphics package and specific cameras focused on international golfers. The new, live telecast will feature weekly on-site reporters and include up to six dedicated cameras at select FedExCup events, all allowing for greater coverage of international players. Following its debut at THE PLAYERS, the World Feed will be produced for all remaining events on the 2025 schedule.