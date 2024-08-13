Meet all 16 influencers competing in The Creator Classic presented by Blackstone
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The Creator Classic sponsored by Blackstone will take place Wednesday, Aug. 28th at 4 p.m. ET at East Lake Golf Club, the day before play begins at the TOUR Championship. Sixteen golf content creators will compete on the back nine of the newly restored East Lake. The tournament will consist of eight holes of gross stroke play, then a playoff between the top four finishers.
The Creator Classic will be streamed live via the PGA TOUR’s YouTube channel, Peacock and ESPN+, as well as the PGA TOUR channel on PlutoTV, Roku, Samsung TV Plus, Tubi and XUMO, among other FAST platforms. The Creator Classic will be produced to the quality of a premium broadcast, featuring live ShotLink powered by CDW scoring/data, Trackman shot tracing, and rich, on-screen graphics. Hosts will be in the booth with talent covering the on-course action, while the players and participants will capture and share their own content throughout the tournament. For those looking to experience the excitement in person, the event will be open to anyone with a Wednesday ticket to the TOUR Championship.
Pro Shop Studios, the production company behind the Netflix hit “Full Swing,” will partner with PGA TOUR Entertainment to run on-ground and broadcast production. Spearheading this effort with Greg Hopfe, senior vice president and executive producer of PGA TOUR LIVE, are Emmy-winning producers and “Full Swing” creators Chad Mumm and Mark Olsen, veteran creative executives KP Anderson and Kevin Plunkett and producer Kiley Homan.
Here’s a look at the 16 influencers competing in The Creator Classic presented by Blackstone (listed in alphabetical order):
1. Mac Boucher
@macbouchergolf
YouTube subscribers: 22.9K
Instagram followers: 451k
TikTok followers: 131K
Hometown: Uxbridge, Ontario, Canada
Boucher was born and raised in Canada and played Division III golf at Adrian College in Michigan. He made three starts on PGA TOUR Canada from 2013-14. His content, which can be seen on TikTok and YouTube, revolves around his athleticism and strong presence in the long-drive community. Boucher averages 290 yards off the tee and is nicknamed “Sling King.” He has deals with Taylormade, BMW and Primo Golf Apparel.
2. George Bryan IV
@bryanbros
YouTube subscribers: 400K
Instagram followers: 285K
TikTok followers: 61.4K
Hometown: Columbia, South Carolina
Bryan IV is the oldest of the two “Bryan Bros,” a duo best known for their trick-shot videos and collaborations with other golfers and celebrities. George and his brother, Wesley, were both standout players at the University of South Carolina. George holds the school’s record for stroke average at 72.69, and made his PGA TOUR debut at the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, playing on a sponsor exemption and finishing tied for 69th. He competed in “The Q at Myrtle Beach” and finished runner-up.
3. Wesley Bryan
@bryanbrosgolf
YouTube subscribers: 400K
Instagram followers: 285K
TikTok followers: 61.4K
Hometown: Columbia, South Carolina
After a stellar collegiate career at South Carolina, Bryan turned pro in 2012. He won three times on the Korn Ferry Tour before earning his PGA TOUR card in 2016. He won the 2017 RBC Heritage and is currently 154th in the FedExCup. Wesley and his brother George started the Bryan Bros YouTube channel in 2014 to combine their love of golf with their sense of humor and fun-loving personalities. According to Wesley, he is known as the more competitive and serious golfer.
4. Aimee Cho
@golfwithaimee
YouTube subscribers: 467K
Instagram followers: 76K
TikTok followers: 1.1K
Hometown: Born in South Korea, grew up in New Zealand, and then moved to Florida
College: University of Florida (collegiate golf)
Cho was born in South Korea and grew up in New Zealand where she began playing golf at six years old. She earned a full scholarship to the University of Florida, where she was an NCAA All-American and an SEC champion. She played professionally for a decade and competed in two U.S. Women’s Opens (2006, 2013). After retiring from professional golf with chronic back issues, she became an LPGA Class A teaching professional and has built a substantial following on her YouTube channel, which features instructional videos in English and Korean.
5. Garrett Clark
@goodgood
YouTube subscribers: 1.64M (Good Good) | Personal Channel: 1.2M
Instagram followers: 818K
TikTok followers: 460K
Hometown: Kansas City, Kansas
Clark founded Good Good in 2020 alongside Matt Scharff, Stephen Castaneda, Tom Broders, and Garrett’s cousin Micah Morris. Clark grew up competing in junior and high school golf tournaments. His career took off when he started sharing golf trick shots and tutorials on social media platforms. His content quickly gained a large following, leading to the formation of the Good Good Golf group. Good Good’s content includes course vlogs, challenges, trick-shot videos, and collaborations with golfers and creators. Garrett, the group's founder, is seen as the leader of Good Good because of his golf expertise and charismatic personality.
6. Brad Dalke
@goodgood
YouTube subscribers: 1.64M (Good Good) | Personal Channel: 72.1K
Instagram followers: 818K | Personal account: 113K
TikTok followers: 460K
Hometown: Yukon, Oklahoma
Dalke was raised in Yukon, Oklahoma, by a family of University of Oklahoma athletes. His father, Bill, and grandfather, Ken, were both football players for the Sooners. Brad continued the tradition, playing on Oklahoma’s golf team. He was a standout performer for the Sooners, contributing to their 2017 NCAA Championship win. Dalke finished runner-up at the 2016 U.S. Amateur, earning exemptions into the Masters and U.S. Open. After spending several years chasing professional golf, Dalke joined Good Good in 2023. He is known for his positive attitude and determination and once beat Rory McIlroy in arm wrestling.
7. Peter Finch
@peterfinchgolf
YouTube subscribers: 658K
Instagram followers: 279K
TikTok followers: 88K
Hometown: Preston, Lancashire, England
Finch spent much of his childhood and teenage years playing and honing his skills. His career in golf started as a professional golfer and coach. He worked at various golf clubs before transitioning to creating content online, leveraging his expertise to reach a broader audience. His YouTube channel, which has amassed a large following, features instructional videos, course vlogs, equipment reviews, and collaborations with other golf influencers. Finch finished sixth at “The Q at Myrtle Beach”.
8. Gabby DeGasperis, aka “Gabby Golfgirl”
@gabbygolfgirl
YouTube subscribers: 147K
Instagram followers: 539K
TikTok followers: 19.4K
Hometown: West Palm Beach, Florida
DeGasperis became a sensation in the golf creator world at 16 years old. Her upbringing was characterized by frequent visits to golf courses and participation in junior tournaments, which helped shape her skills and dedication. She shares a mix of instructional videos, personal golfing experiences, and behind-the-scenes glimpses of her life on her social media channels. Her career is marked by a blend of competitive play in junior tournaments and social media influence, making her a well-rounded figure in the golf community. DeGasperis made a video earlier this year with Nelly Korda.
9. Luke Kwon
@lukekwongolf
YouTube subscribers: 285K
Instagram followers: 224K
TikTok followers: 48.3K
Hometown: Born in South Korea, grew up in Carrollton, Texas
College: University of Oklahoma (collegiate golf)
Kwon played collegiate golf at the University of Oklahoma and spent several years playing professionally, with brief stints on PGA TOUR Latinoamèrica and the Korn Ferry Tour. He got his social media start as a member of Good Good in 2020, before breaking out on his own in 2024. Kwon’s brand focuses on making golf accessible and enjoyable through a mix of instructional videos, challenges, and course vlogs. He combines a friendly, relatable style with a strong knowledge of golf, making his content both educational and entertaining. Kwon and Peter Finch recently did a collaboration series where they played every Ryder Cup course in Europe. Kwon competed in “The Q at Myrtle Beach.”
10. Micah Morris
@micahmorrisgolf
YouTube subscribers: 505K
Instagram followers: 370K
TikTok followers: 178.6K
Hometown: Coyle, Oklahoma
Morris broke his foot in 2018, leading him to take a break from professional golf to become a content creator. His career as a golf influencer took off through his YouTube channel, where he shares his golfing experiences, tips, and challenges, often collaborating with other golf influencers. Clark recruited Morris to help form Good Good in 2020 before leaving in 2022 to focus on his personal channel, where Morris has played golf courses all around and golf with stars, including Rory McIlroy.
11. Mason Nutt (BustaJack)
@bustajackgolf
YouTube subscribers: 200K
Instagram followers: 80.7K
TikTok followers: 171.2K
Hometown: Prosper, Texas
College: Oklahoma Baptist University (collegiate golf)
Often referred to as “Busta,” Nutt is one half of the popular golf content duo known as BustaJack Golf, alongside his friend and partner, Cole Anderson (“Jack”). BustaJack Golf is recognized for its course vlogs, trick shots, and collaborations with other golf influencers. Nutt is known for his laid-back personality and strong golf skills. He played golf at Oklahoma Baptist University. Nutt and Anderson have cultivated a strong fan base, contributing to the growing trend of golf content creators who blend sport with entertainment. Nutt is a big Dallas Cowboys fan.
12. Nick Stubbe, aka “Fat Perez” (Bob Does Sports)
@bobdoessports
YouTube subscribers: 832K
Instagram followers: 711K
TikTok followers: 237.4K
Hometown: Virginia
Stubbe is a key member of the Bob Does Sports team. Bob Does Sports, which was started in 2021, is known for their comedic and entertaining golf content, including challenges, skits and collaborations with other creators and golfers. Bob Does Sports founder, Robby Berger, will be caddying for Stubbe at The Creator Classic. Stubbe is known as the most skilled golfer of the group, and for his larger-than-life boisterous personality. He is witty, laid-back and approachable, and brings humor and reliability to golf by not taking himself too seriously. His grandfather worked in the golf industry, so he grew up in a family with a deep appreciation for the sport and began golfing at a young age. Stubbe worked as an accountant before he became a social media personality.
13. Paige Spiranac
@_paige.renee
YouTube subscribers: 426k
Instagram followers: 4M
TikTok followers: 1.6M
Hometown: Monument, Colorado
Spiranac is the most followed female golf content creator, with 11 million followers across all of her channels. She is the most followed golfer on Instagram, ahead of Tiger Woods. Spiranac took up golf as a junior after a twice-broken kneecap forced her to quit gymnastics. She was a sensation on Colorado’s junior golf circuit, which led her to the University of Arizona on a golf scholarship. She transferred to San Diego State, where her team went to their first Mountain West Conference Championship. After a few years of professional golf, Spiranac became a content creator and a full-time model (appearing in Sports Illustrated and Golf Digest). She played in the Good Good Desert Open and finished T4.
14. Roger Steele
@roger_steele
YouTube subscribers: Host of Range Talk for Callaway Golf (166K subscribers)
Instagram followers: 139K
TikTok followers: 8.2K
Hometown: Chicago, Illinois
Steele’s father introduced him to the game when he was a kid, but he never played seriously until he was in his 20s. He went to college for civil engineering and cultivated a career in the industry before catching the golf bug. Steele gained popularity through his social platforms, where he shares golf tips and tricks, reviews of golf equipment, and his experiences on the golf course. He then began hosting Range Talk for Callaway Golf, a YouTube series where he interviews popular figures in the golf world on the driving range. Steele’s brand emphasizes authenticity and a genuine love for the sport and often talks about his goal of making golf more accessible and expanding the reach of the game to benefit a broader community.
15. Tyler Toney (Dude Perfect)
@dudeperfect
YouTube subscribers: 60.4M
Instagram followers: 12.4M
TikTok followers: 18.2M
Hometown: Prosper, Texas
College: Texas A&M University
Toney (nicknamed “The Beard”) is known as the most charismatic Dude Perfect member and is seen as the face of the brand. Dude Perfect is known for its sports entertainment content, particularly trick shots, comedy sketches, and challenges. The five Dude Perfect members have been making content for 15 years. Their golf-related videos often feature elaborate and creative trick shots that defy conventional play, involving complex setups and unexpected elements. Dude Perfect collaborated with Augusta National to create a series of videos about The Masters, including reenactments of famous shots and moments and unique golf challenges. They do collaborations with professional golfers and celebrities, like Rickie Fowler and Aaron Rodgers. Toney played football at Texas A&M and holds multiple Guinness World Records for various trick shots and stunts, including the farthest a golf club has been thrown.
16. Sean Walsh (Good Good)
Handle: @goodgood
YouTube subscribers: 1.64M (Good Good)
Instagram followers: 818K | Personal Account: 6.2K
TikTok followers: 460K
Hometown: Keller, Texas
Walsh is a professional golfer and a prominent member of the Good Good Golf collective. After playing collegiate golf at Gonzaga, he attempted Korn Ferry Tour Q-School and played various Korn Ferry Tour events. He then became a part of Good Good Golf. His addition to the team brought a professional edge to their content. Walsh is known for his dedication to the sport and his professional demeanor. He played in the 2024 Veritex Bank Championship in Texas.