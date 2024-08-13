Meet all 16 influencers competing in The Creator Classic presented by Blackstone

Stubbe is a key member of the Bob Does Sports team. Bob Does Sports, which was started in 2021, is known for their comedic and entertaining golf content, including challenges, skits and collaborations with other creators and golfers. Bob Does Sports founder, Robby Berger, will be caddying for Stubbe at The Creator Classic. Stubbe is known as the most skilled golfer of the group, and for his larger-than-life boisterous personality. He is witty, laid-back and approachable, and brings humor and reliability to golf by not taking himself too seriously. His grandfather worked in the golf industry, so he grew up in a family with a deep appreciation for the sport and began golfing at a young age. Stubbe worked as an accountant before he became a social media personality.