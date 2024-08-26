The Creator Classic presented by Blackstone: How to watch, creators, format

The Creator Classic will be a nine-hole tournament featuring four foursomes, with each star playing as an individual in a stroke play. Handicaps will not be in effect and no strokes will be given to any player. Each foursome will begin their round on the 10th hole at East Lake, with the individual competitors being announced to the audience before they hit. Each foursome will play holes 10 through 17. After these eight holes, the four lowest-scoring players will compete in a one-hole playoff. In the event that there are ties for the lowest four scores, a chip-off will happen on No. 17 to determine the final four. The player closest to the hole would advance to the final playoff hole.