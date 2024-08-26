The Creator Classic presented by Blackstone: How to watch, creators, format
2 Min Read
Written by Staff, PGATOUR.COM
For the first time, the most popular golf creators from around the globe will face off in "The Creator Classic presented by Blackstone," a nine-hole competition at East Lake Golf Club prior to the TOUR Championship, the culmination of the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup Playoffs. On the eve of the TOUR Championship, which sees the top 30 PGA TOUR professionals who have made it through the FedExCup Playoffs compete for a shot at becoming FedExCup champion, 16 of the most successful and skilled golf creators will take on the newly restored East Lake Golf Club – facing the same conditions as the pros – each competing for the inaugural Creator Classic title.
How to follow (all times ET)
- Wednesday, Aug. 28: 4 p.m. ET
Click below to find where to watch
• PGA TOUR’s YouTube channel
• Peacock
• ESPN+
• PlutoTV
• Roku
• Tubi
• Xumo
• Freevee
• Samsung TV Plus
Fat Perez previews the Creator Classic | TOTT Podcast
Meet the creators:
- Mac Boucher
- George Bryan IV
- Wesley Bryan
- Aimee Cho
- Garrett Clark
- Brad Dalke
- Peter Finch
- Gabby DeGasperis, aka 'Gabby Golfgirl'
- Luke Kwon
- Micah Morris
- Mason Nutt (BustaJack)
- Nick Stubbe, aka 'Fat Perez' (Bob Does Sports)
- Paige Spiranac
- Roger Steele
- Tyler Toney (Dude Perfect)
- Sean Walsh (Good Good)
How it works
The Creator Classic will be a nine-hole tournament featuring four foursomes, with each star playing as an individual in a stroke play. Handicaps will not be in effect and no strokes will be given to any player. Each foursome will begin their round on the 10th hole at East Lake, with the individual competitors being announced to the audience before they hit. Each foursome will play holes 10 through 17. After these eight holes, the four lowest-scoring players will compete in a one-hole playoff. In the event that there are ties for the lowest four scores, a chip-off will happen on No. 17 to determine the final four. The player closest to the hole would advance to the final playoff hole.