Larry Nelson remembers 1980 Atlanta win ... and the one that got away

Editor’s note: Born in 1947, Larry Nelson is a Fort Payne, Alabama, native, but for most of his life (outside of his military service), he has known the Greater Atlanta area as home. At age 4, Nelson and his family moved to the Atlanta suburb of Acworth where he graduated from North Cobb High School. Nelson currently lives in Marietta, near Atlanta Country Club, the site of two of his three “Atlanta” victories in 1980 and 1988. Nelson, a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame, is a three-time major championship winner. His 1981 PGA Championship title also came in metro Atlanta. With the PGA TOUR’s FedExCup Playoffs concluding at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta this week, Nelson reminisced about all the home games he won — as well as the one that got away.