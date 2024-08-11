Wyndham Championship has a winner, but Matt Kuchar will return for Monday finish
2 Min Read
Written by Stephanie Royer
GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Wyndham Championship has crowned a winner. But the final round at Sedgefield Country Club is not over yet.
In a tournament marked by a tropical storm, a quadruple bogey collapse and a Sunday that saw three different rounds being played, the golf gods offered one final twist.
Playing in the final group with the sun setting, Matt Kuchar opted not to finish the 18th hole and to return Monday morning to conclude his final round.
Round 2 was suspended due to darkness and concluded Sunday morning. With a split-tee start and no re-grouping in Rounds 3 and 4, Kuchar played in the final group in both rounds. His final-round group teed off at 3:21 p.m. ET.
Seventeen holes later, at approximately 8:15 p.m. – two minutes after the sun had set – Kuchar hit the first tee shot in his group on hole 18 (a hook into the left pine straw) in near-darkness. The group ahead of him, which included Wyndham leader and eventual winner Aaron Rai, was still in the fairway. At 11-under par, Kuchar was six shots back of Rai.
Play was suspended after all three players in Kuchar's group – including Chad Ramey and Max Greyserman – hit their tee shots. All three players were given the option to finish on Monday. The CBS broadcast announced that according to chief referee Ken Tackett, Kuchar said he would finish Monday. Kuchar walked up his ball and marked it, 212 yards away from the hole.
Matt Kuchar to return Monday to finish Wyndham
Kuchar will resume his final round at 8 a.m. ET on Monday. A TOUR official will serve as the marker for his score.
With back-to-back 64s through the first two rounds, Kuchar took the outright lead at the Wyndham through Saturday night. Because players did not re-group after the third round, Kuchar played in the final group in Rounds 3 and 4. He shot a third-round 70, and with a quick turnaround, played his final-round front nine in 1-over 36. He was even par on the back nine through 17 holes.
Kuchar entered the Wyndham Championship at No. 113 in the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List. Needing a win to extend his 17-year Playoffs streak and currently at T12 at Wyndham, seven strokes back of winner Aaron Rai, his streak will come to an end.
Stephanie Royer is on staff at the PGA TOUR. She played college golf and is currently pursuing an MBA. A world traveler, she hopes to always keep her country count above her age and to hit every destination in the "National Treasure" movies.