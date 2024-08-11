Wyndham Championship has a winner, but Matt Kuchar will return for Monday finish

With back-to-back 64s through the first two rounds, Kuchar took the outright lead at the Wyndham through Saturday night. Because players did not re-group after the third round, Kuchar played in the final group in Rounds 3 and 4. He shot a third-round 70, and with a quick turnaround, played his final-round front nine in 1-over 36. He was even par on the back nine through 17 holes.