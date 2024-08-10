C.T. Pan withdraws from Wyndham Championship with lower back injury, will miss FedExCup Playoffs

It means Pan will not qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs. The Chinese Taipei native entered the week at No. 88 on the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List, needing a solo third at minimum for a chance to qualify for the Playoffs. Pan, 32, finished runner-up at last month’s John Deere Classic, his best TOUR finish since winning the 2019 RBC Heritage. He also represented his home country at the men’s Olympic golf competition last week, finishing T18.