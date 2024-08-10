C.T. Pan withdraws from Wyndham Championship with lower back injury, will miss FedExCup Playoffs
1 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
GREENSBORO, N.C. – C.T. Pan withdrew during the Wyndham Championship’s second round Saturday due to a lower back injury.
Pan opened in 3-under 67 at Sedgefield Country Club, and he turned in 1-over 36 in Saturday’s second round before withdrawing at the turn. Pan stood 2 under for the week, with the cut line projected to most likely fall at 3 under or 4 under, per Data Golf.
It means Pan will not qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs. The Chinese Taipei native entered the week at No. 88 on the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List, needing a solo third at minimum for a chance to qualify for the Playoffs. Pan, 32, finished runner-up at last month’s John Deere Classic, his best TOUR finish since winning the 2019 RBC Heritage. He also represented his home country at the men’s Olympic golf competition last week, finishing T18.
Pan has battled injury in recent years; he missed five months of action in late 2022 and early 2023 due to a wrist injury. He finished No. 129 on the 2023 FedExCup Fall standings but fulfilled a Major Medical Extension with a T3 at this year's Mexico Open at Vidanta.