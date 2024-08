Purse breakdown: Wyndham Championship

The PGA TOUR heads to Sedgefield Country Club for the Wyndham Championship and the FedExCup Regular Season finale before the FedExCup Playoffs begin. Stars teeing it up in search of one final push before Playoffs include Jordan Spieth, Keegan Bradley and Nick Dunlap. The top 70 in the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List earn a spot in Memphis for the FedEx St. Jude Championship.