PGA TOUR unveils Procore as title sponsor of Napa tournament
2 Min Read
A view of the ninth hole at Silverado Resort and Spa's North Course. (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)
Procore Championship kicks off 2024 FedExCup Fall at Silverado Resort
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — The PGA TOUR announced Wednesday that California-based Procore Technologies, Inc., the leading global provider of construction management software, will become the title sponsor of the PGA TOUR’s Napa tournament, to be named the Procore Championship.
The Procore Championship will serve as the kickoff event to the 2024 FedExCup Fall Season at Silverado Resort, Sept. 9-15. All four rounds will be televised domestically on Golf Channel and Peacock, with PGA TOUR LIVE on ESPN+ providing featured group coverage on Thursday and Friday.
The Procore Championship dates to 2007, with the event being contested at Silverado Resort since 2014. In 2023, California native Sahith Theegala secured the first win of his PGA TOUR career with a two-shot victory over S.H. Kim.
“We are thrilled to welcome Procore to the PGA TOUR family as title sponsor of an event that offers a unique combination of PGA TOUR golf and hospitality in a setting that only the Napa Valley can offer,” said PGA TOUR Chief Competitions Officer Tyler Dennis. “Sahith Theegala’s first PGA TOUR win in Napa last year in front of dozens of friends and family was one of the great storylines of the season, and we are excited to have the Procore Championship lead off year two of the FedExCup Fall.”
“We are honored to partner with the PGA TOUR as the title sponsor of the Procore Championship,” said Sarah Hodges, chief marketing officer, Procore. “This partnership reflects our commitment to community and innovation, two values that are deeply ingrained in both construction and golf. We look forward to kicking off the 2024 FedExCup Fall Season with the Procore Championship and supporting the Napa Valley community through this prestigious event.”
As the leading software provider for the construction industry, Procore has more than two million users across the globe that are building our world and communities every day. Procore’s platform streamlines project management, communication and documentation for construction professionals and builds predictability into every stage of construction with data-driven insights. The company’s comprehensive platform has been instrumental in various PGA TOUR-related projects, including the construction of PGA TOUR Studios, a new multimedia content facility slated for completion in January 2025.
Net proceeds from the Procore Championship will benefit non-profit organizations through the Impact Through Golf Foundation Napa Valley, which provides funding to charitable organizations throughout the country, with an emphasis on the greater Napa Valley area. Charities that have recently benefited from the Procore Championship include Ole Health Foundation, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Napa Valley, the Cameron Champ Foundation, First Tee – North Coast, Queen of the Valley Foundation, Jameson Humane Rescue Ranch, Napa Valley Community Foundation, Youth on Course and Travis Air Force Base Reserves.