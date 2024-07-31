Keegan Bradley named U.S. Team captain’s assistant for 2024 Presidents Cup
Keegan Bradley will join the Americans at the 2024 Presidents Cup as a captain's assistant ahead of his captaincy at the 2025 Ryder Cup. (Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Bradley to join Stewart Cink, Justin Leonard and Kevin Kisner in Montreal
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
MONTREAL – U.S. Team Captain Jim Furyk announced Wednesday Keegan Bradley as his fourth captain’s assistant for the 2024 Presidents Cup. Bradley, recently named the 2025 United States Ryder Cup captain, will join fellow assistants Stewart Cink, Justin Leonard and Kevin Kisner when the Presidents Cup returns to The Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal, Canada, Sept. 24-29.
Bradley, 38, represented the U.S. Team in the 2013 Presidents Cup at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio, compiling a 2-2-1 record. The Vermont native also played for the United States in the 2012 and 2014 Ryder Cups, where he amassed a combined 4-3-0 record.
“Keegan is a tremendous competitor with a bulldog mentality and we are looking forward to having his voice in the team room in Montreal,” said Furyk. “He has a strong passion for match play competition and I know he will be an asset to our players in 2024, as well as 2025, as he leads them into Bethpage Black for the 2025 Ryder Cup.”
Bradley owns six career wins on the PGA TOUR, with his most recent victory coming at the 2023 Travelers Championship. He won his first major championship at the 2011 PGA Championship, where he defeated Jason Dufner in a playoff at Atlanta Athletic Club.
“I was ecstatic to get the call from Jim and looking forward to doing all I can to help our team in Montreal,” said Bradley. “With the Ryder Cup on the horizon next year, this will be a great experience for me to understand the other side of the team room and how that camaraderie and coaching helps our guys play their best.”