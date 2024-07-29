Xander Schauffele on winning The Open: ‘It makes it feel like it’s all worth it’

I must thank the fans as well. I’ve been in Scotland for two weeks, playing in the Genesis Scottish Open before arriving for The Open and they have made it feel like a second home for me, and I can't wait to come back. I think it's essential to be in this part of the world before The Open. Just the time zone itself is a big thing to overcome. Then when you move along to the fescue and the deep bunkers and the finer sand, and then you talk about the wind, and then the greens being slower, literally everything is completely different than what we do over in the States.