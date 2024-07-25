Sahith Theegala calls 3M Open a 'revenge week' after opening 5-under 66
3 Min Read
Written by Paul Hodowanic @PaulHodowanic
BLAINE, Minn. -- Sahith Theegala makes no qualms about it -- TPC Twin Cities has never been a good fit for his game.
Driving it far and straight is the key to victory in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, and while Theegala's list of strengths is long, his off-the-tee game has not been on it. His approach play is stellar. He's as creative a short-game player as there is on the PGA TOUR, and his putter is known to catch prolonged hot stretches.
The driver? Well, that's a different story. At least it was, until this year.
Amid a career season in which Theegala ranks 24th in Strokes Gained: Off the Tee, Theegala was giddy to get back to the 3M Open. He wanted to best the course more than the field and he's off to a good start with a bogey-free 5-under 66.
"It's kind of like a revenge week for me," Theegala said. "I just wanted to come back and see what I can do on the golf course that's beat me up pretty bad the last three years.
"This is probably the only week where I genuinely feel I'm not even worried about the score, I just want to beat the golf course. I'm not even looking at other guys or the board, don't care what they shoot, I just want to feel like I've tackled this course."
Mission accomplished through one round. Theegala was tied for fifth through the morning wave. In years past, he'd walk off the TPC Twin Cities dumbfounded by how many low scores were ahead of him. Not Thursday. He hit 9-of-14 fairways, averaged over 300 yards off the tee and gained more than a shot with his driver. Finally, he had the ingredients for the winning recipe.
"I was really excited to come back because it's been the biggest improvement in my game," Theegala said.
Theegala, 26, has gained strokes off the tee in 17 of 20 events this season. He credits his improved fitness, which became his top priority around the time he notched his first PGA TOUR win at last year's Fortinet Championship. He's ditched the post-round pad thai and Chick-fil-A for healthier options. He's committed himself to a more consistent gym schedule, which has increased strength and flexibility. That has helped the mechanics of his swing, eliminating some hip slide that led to errant tee shots.
"(It's) probably the healthiest I've ever been," Theegala said. "I really focused hard on setup and weight transfer with my coach. We've got it down to, you know, just a few simple keys with the driver."
It has Theegala in his best position since earning his card in 2021. He is seventh in the FedExCup standings, already with two runners-up this season, matching his career total before the year.
Theegala will make the Playoffs and the TOUR Championship and is currently projected to qualify for the U.S. Presidents Cup Team automatically. A win would likely seal his positioning.
Those are concerns for Theegala's future. For now, his only focus is on TPC Twin Cities.
"I know some guys would shy away, but I have no problem taking it on," Theegala said. "If I fail, so be it, but I really don't want to let the course get the best of me again."