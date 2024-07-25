Sahith Theegala calls 3M Open a 'revenge week' after opening 5-under 66

Theegala, 26, has gained strokes off the tee in 17 of 20 events this season. He credits his improved fitness, which became his top priority around the time he notched his first PGA TOUR win at last year's Fortinet Championship. He's ditched the post-round pad thai and Chick-fil-A for healthier options. He's committed himself to a more consistent gym schedule, which has increased strength and flexibility. That has helped the mechanics of his swing, eliminating some hip slide that led to errant tee shots.