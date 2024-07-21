Sunday updates from The British Open Championship at Royal Troon

8:10 a.m. ET: Red numbers are available in Sunday's early portion, and Australia's Jason Day has taken advantage with a front-nine, 4-under 32. Day turned with birdies on Nos. 4, 6, 7 and 9, moving to even-par for the tournament. He's four strokes off the lead but now turns to the second nine that played significantly more difficult on Saturday, and although Sunday's wind direction should make the back nine play mostly downwind, it won't be a picnic.