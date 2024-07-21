Sunday updates from The British Open Championship at Royal Troon
2 Min Read
How the leaderboard stood through 54 holes at The 152nd Open at Royal Troon. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
It's Sunday at The 152nd Open Championship, the final day of a demanding week at Royal Troon that has required patience, resilience and creativity. The topsy-turvy conditions have yielded a bunched leaderboard with a mix of superstars, wily veterans and lesser-known pros, embodying The Open’s ethos. The stage is set for a memorable Sunday on the Scottish coast.
Eight-time PGA TOUR winner Billy Horschel assumed a one-stroke lead into Sunday at 4-under 209, one stroke clear of six players – Thriston Lawrence, Sam Burns, Russell Henley, Justin Rose, Xander Schauffele and Daniel Brown. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler stood two off the pace, with 36-hole leader Shane Lowry three strokes back.
Sunday’s weather is cool and breezy, with a chance of rain as the final groups approach the second nine. It might not duplicate Saturday afternoon’s slugfest that turned par 4s into par 4.5s – Scheffler described it as the most difficult nine holes he has ever played – but the challenge will remain.
In the event of a tie through 72 holes, the winner will be determined via a four-hole aggregate playoff. It wouldn’t be without precedent, as two of the last three Opens at Royal Troon have required extra holes.
Check here for updates throughout Sunday’s final round of The 152nd Open and see who will earn the coveted distinction of Champion Golfer of the Year.
8:10 a.m. ET: Red numbers are available in Sunday's early portion, and Australia's Jason Day has taken advantage with a front-nine, 4-under 32. Day turned with birdies on Nos. 4, 6, 7 and 9, moving to even-par for the tournament. He's four strokes off the lead but now turns to the second nine that played significantly more difficult on Saturday, and although Sunday's wind direction should make the back nine play mostly downwind, it won't be a picnic.
Two-time major winner Jon Rahm has opened with three consecutive birdies to move into red figures for the week. The Spaniard stands 1 under, three strokes off the lead.
New Zealand's Ryan Fox (4-under 67) has the low score in the clubhouse thus far. Fox turned in 4-under 32 and shot even-par on the second nine. He finished the week at 5-over total.