‘Postage Stamp’ par-3 eighth measures 100 yards Sunday at The British Open Championship

The Scottish seaside links venue’s famed ‘Postage Stamp’ hole is utilizing a front hole location on Sunday, with the hole’s deep front bunkers coming more closely into play. The hole location is situated perilously close to a severe slope that is ready to send balls into the bunkers, meaning that distance control is paramount for those seeking a short birdie opportunity. Ample room exists past the hole, but the short nature of approach could entice players to go right at it; therein lies the hole’s beauty.