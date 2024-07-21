‘Postage Stamp’ par-3 eighth measures 100 yards Sunday at The British Open Championship
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Royal Troon’s par-3 eighth hole measures just 100 yards for Sunday’s final round at The 152nd Open Championship. It might well play a crucial role in deciding the championship.
The Scottish seaside links venue’s famed ‘Postage Stamp’ hole is utilizing a front hole location on Sunday, with the hole’s deep front bunkers coming more closely into play. The hole location is situated perilously close to a severe slope that is ready to send balls into the bunkers, meaning that distance control is paramount for those seeking a short birdie opportunity. Ample room exists past the hole, but the short nature of approach could entice players to go right at it; therein lies the hole’s beauty.
Through four groups Sunday, scores ranged from a birdie 2 (Ryan Fox) to a double bogey 5 (Darren Clarke and Darren Fichardt). With winds expected to gust throughout the final round, and six players just one back of 54-hole leader Billy Horschel into Sunday, the wide range of outcomes at the ‘Postage Stamp’ should produce great theater.
Saturday might have been foreshadowed the day ahead. Irishman Shane Lowry arrived at the eighth tee with the solo lead but tugged his tee shot into the deep ‘Coffin’ bunker behind the green en route to a double bogey, starting his free-fall to a 6-over 77; he trails by three into Sunday. Still, Lowry said afterward that the short par 3 was Royal Troon’s greatest hole.
That’s the effect of the ‘Postage Stamp’ par-3 eighth, which has long been regarded as one of golf’s greatest short holes, a sentiment that has gained further traction this week. The eighth hole’s legacy includes Gene Sarazen’s ace in 1973 at age 71, Tiger Woods’ triple bogey in 1997 to fall from contention, and plenty in between. All that’s missing so far in 2024 is a hole-in-one – but there’s time yet to change that.