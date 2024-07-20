1H AGO
Play at Barracuda Championship suspended due to lightning
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Play at the Barracuda Championship has been suspended due to lightning.
The final group was on the 11th hole when play was suspended at 3:10 p.m. local time. PGA TOUR rookie Mac Meissner, the tournament's 36-hole leader, held the lead at the time of the suspension.
Thanks to an eagle and two birdies on his front nine, Meissner, who's 103rd in the FedExCup, held a one-point lead over fellow Korn Ferry Tour grad Patrick Fishburn.
The Barracuda Championship is the PGA TOUR's only event that uses the Modified Stableford scoring system.