1H AGO

Play at Barracuda Championship suspended due to lightning

1 Min Read

Latest

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Play at the Barracuda Championship has been suspended due to lightning.

    The final group was on the 11th hole when play was suspended at 3:10 p.m. local time. PGA TOUR rookie Mac Meissner, the tournament's 36-hole leader, held the lead at the time of the suspension.

    Thanks to an eagle and two birdies on his front nine, Meissner, who's 103rd in the FedExCup, held a one-point lead over fellow Korn Ferry Tour grad Patrick Fishburn.

    The Barracuda Championship is the PGA TOUR's only event that uses the Modified Stableford scoring system.

